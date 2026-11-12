Blue Jays Trade Pitch Lands Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Toronto Blue Jays could make an intriguing addition to their outfield this offseason, with one recent trade proposal sending former No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews north of the border.

Crews, 24, has emerged as a potential trade candidate after struggling to establish himself with the Washington Nationals.

In a November 11 article for Federal Baseball, Sam Sallick proposed a three-player deal that would send Crews to Toronto in exchange for first baseman Sean Keys and left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann.

The hypothetical trade comes amid genuine interest in Crews from teams around MLB, although there has been no confirmed report identifying Toronto as one of those clubs.

For a Blue Jays team looking to rebound from a disappointing 2026 campaign, acquiring a former elite prospect could offer an opportunity to improve its outfield without pursuing a high-priced veteran.

Blue Jays Trade Pitch Would Send Dylan Crews to Toronto

Sallick’s proposal centers on two young Toronto players who could provide Washington with immediate help and long-term upside.

Keys, 23, enjoyed an impressive 2026 campaign in the minor leagues, batting .294 with 28 home runs and a 1.019 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A.

However, his initial major league opportunities were less successful. In 25 games with Toronto, Keys batted just .197 with a .570 OPS.

Sallick believes Keys would be the centerpiece of the return for Washington, potentially competing with Abimelec Ortiz for the Nationals’ starting first base job in 2027.

Tiedemann, meanwhile, represents an interesting reclamation project.

The 24-year-old left-hander was once considered among baseball’s best pitching prospects, but injuries have significantly affected his development.

The pitcher also made his major league debut in 2026, and Toronto’s previous decisions regarding his development have already drawn attention.

For Toronto, Crews represents a reclamation project of their own. Once a top prospect, he has struggled to put it all together at the major league level. Perhaps a change of scenery could be what he needs to discover some of that elite potential.

Dylan Crews Emerges as Potential Trade Candidate After Disappointing Start

The possibility of Washington moving Crews is supported by recent reporting, even if Toronto’s involvement remains hypothetical.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reported that multiple teams have expressed interest in Crews during the general managers’ meetings.

Unlike several other young Nationals players, Crews has not been declared unavailable in trade discussions.

Washington has also been seeking controllable starting pitching, which could make young arms particularly attractive in potential negotiations.

Crews entered professional baseball with enormous expectations after the Nationals selected him second overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, one pick after former LSU teammate Paul Skenes.

His transition to the majors has been considerably more difficult.

In 2026, Crews batted .223 with 13 home runs and a .663 OPS. Across his first 225 major league games, he has produced a .648 OPS and 1.5 Baseball-Reference WAR.

Nevertheless, his combination of athleticism, defensive ability and elite potential continues to attract interest.

Washington also has considerable outfield depth, including James Wood, Daylen Lile and Jacob Young, who recently agreed to a four-year extension.

That surplus could give the Nationals flexibility to consider moving Crews for help elsewhere.

Whether Toronto would actually consider adding Crews remains to be seen.

For now, Crews appears to be available for the right price and represents an interesting reclamation project that the Jays might want to consider.