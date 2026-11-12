Why Dylan Cease Didn’t Win AL Cy Young Over Cam Schlittler

The Toronto Blue Jays paid Dylan Cease a lot of money last offseason hoping that they’d land one of the best pitchers in the American League.

That’s exactly what they got. Cease, on the first year of his seven-year, $210 million contract, will officially go down in the 2026 history books as the AL’s second-best pitcher.

The AL Cy Young Award was awarded on Wednesday night, and it was won by New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler.

Cease finished second place in the voting.

It was a close race for most of the season, but it was Schlittler who came out ahead in the end.

Why Didn’t Dylan Cease Win Cy Young?

In the end, Dylan Cease didn’t have quite as good a season as Cam Schlittler.

Schlittler put up a 1.95 ERA, compared to Cease’s 2.38 ERA.

And while Cease missed a little time with injuries, Schlittler didn’t. The Yankees star pitched 193.2 innings, while Cease threw 169.0.

Cease did strike out the same number of batters in fewer innings, but Schlittler walked 29 fewer guys than Cease.

On Baseball Reference, Schlittler outdid Cease in Wins Above Replacement, 7.0 to 5.6.

Finishing second for Cease to the type of season Schlittler had isn’t a shame at all. It was just tough competition.

AL Cy Young Voting Results

This is how the voting results worked out for the AL Cy Young Award:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Points Cam Schlittler (Yankees) 30 0 0 0 0 210 Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) 0 22 6 2 0 110 Parker Messick (Guardians) 0 7 12 9 2 84 Drew Rasmussen (Rays) 0 1 12 15 2 72 Sonny Gray (Red Sox) 0 0 0 3 15 21 Reid Detmers (Angels) 0 0 0 1 7 9 Cade Smith (Guardians) 0 0 0 0 2 2 Bryan Baker (Rays) 0 0 0 0 1 1 Michael Wacha (Royals) 0 0 0 0 1 1

As you can see, Cease was the heavy favorite to place second. But Schlittler was the unanimous choice in first place.

The disappointing part of this in Toronto is that Cease was so good, yet the rest of the team wasn’t close to good enough to even get to the playoffs.

The Blue Jays added Cease to a team that went to Game 7 of the World Series, had him finish in second place in the Cy Young voting, and still didn’t make the postseason. That’s a painful irony.