Blue Jays Dealt News on $365 Million Free Agent Amid MLB Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays face a busy winter. Eight players became free agents. The front office has also declined outfielder Myles Straw’s club option, which makes nine in all.

The Blue Jays must reinforce their lineup, especially if George Springer does not return. They are also waiting on decisions from several free agents and news on one of them surfaced Wednesday.

Blue Jays Dealt News on $365 Million Free Agent

Max Scherzer, 42, may not be finished. His agent, Scott Boras, hinted Wednesday that the three-time Cy Young Award winner has more to give.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported his answer on whether Scherzer will keep pitching.

“If you saw Scherzer’s last game, you’ll understand he’s far from Max’d out,” Boras said.

The comment didn’t address where Scherzer might pitch in 2027, even if he chooses to play a 20th season.

Scherzer’s last outing came on Sept. 27. He struck out seven and allowed one run over seven-plus innings. The rest of Scherzer’s 2026 was rougher. He went 4-9 with a 5.74 ERA in 18 starts.

The bigger question is whether Toronto should bring him for another season. The answer to that is no. A better bet would be to sign Kevin Gausman and try for Tarik Skubal.

Scherzer is 42 and is long past his prime. Toronto should bet on younger arms this winter.

He agreed to a one-year deal with Toronto in February. It guaranteed him $3 million. He earned two $1 million bonuses, which bumped his pay to $5 million. He has earned about $365 million in his career through 2026.

Blue Jays Turn to Tarik Skubal

Losing him and Shane Bieber would leave two holes in the rotation.

The Blue Jays are looking at Skubal. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Toronto will meet with the left-hander.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Skubal has “no interest in a shorter-term, higher-dollar deal.” That stance could hurt the Dodgers‘ chances.

Toronto has committed long-term before. It signed starter Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract last winter. It also gave first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a 14-year, $500 million extension.

Skubal also has a link to the Blue Jays’ clubhouse. Pitcher Bowden Francis, 30, has trained with him in Arizona this offseason.

A Toronto signing is possible, but the competition is heavy.