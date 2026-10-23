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27-Year-Old Is Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very disappointing 2026 season.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs (and were 5.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot).

27-Year-Old Still A Free Agent After Blue Jays Release

GettyAdam Hackenberg of the Chicago White Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 20, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

During the middle of the season, the Blue Jays released Adam Hackenberg from their organization.

He did not appear in a game for the franchise (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on July 21): “New Hampshire Fisher Cats released C Adam Hackenberg.”

GettyAdam Hackenberg of the Chicago White Sox poses for a portrait during Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

As of October 23, Hackenberg remains available to sign with any organization.

He finished last season batting .297 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 39 Minor League games.

The 27-year-old could be a good option for teams in need of catching depth ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Hackenberg

GettyAdam Hackenberg of the Chicago White Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 20, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Hackenberg was picked in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Clemson by the Chicago White Sox.

He spent the first five years of his pro career in their system before signing with the Blue Jays.

Lancaster Stormers wrote (via X) on April 16: “Signed, sealed and immediately delivered elsewhere😅 Congratulations to Adam Hackenberg for having his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays! Adam will report to AAA Buffalo Bisons!🔥”

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the game in the seventh inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Blue Jays finished this past season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

That said, they went 42-39 in 81 games at home in Toronto.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

The Blue Jays will be an interesting team to watch over the offseason.

There is a good chance that they could return to the MLB playoffs in 2027 based on the talent of their roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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27-Year-Old Is Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

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