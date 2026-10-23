27-Year-Old Is Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very disappointing 2026 season.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs (and were 5.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot).

27-Year-Old Still A Free Agent After Blue Jays Release

During the middle of the season, the Blue Jays released Adam Hackenberg from their organization.

He did not appear in a game for the franchise (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on July 21): “New Hampshire Fisher Cats released C Adam Hackenberg.”

As of October 23, Hackenberg remains available to sign with any organization.

He finished last season batting .297 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 39 Minor League games.

The 27-year-old could be a good option for teams in need of catching depth ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Hackenberg

Hackenberg was picked in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Clemson by the Chicago White Sox.

He spent the first five years of his pro career in their system before signing with the Blue Jays.

Lancaster Stormers wrote (via X) on April 16: “Signed, sealed and immediately delivered elsewhere😅 Congratulations to Adam Hackenberg for having his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays! Adam will report to AAA Buffalo Bisons!🔥”

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished this past season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

That said, they went 42-39 in 81 games at home in Toronto.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

The Blue Jays will be an interesting team to watch over the offseason.

There is a good chance that they could return to the MLB playoffs in 2027 based on the talent of their roster.