NASCAR Agent Representing Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace Faces Serious Criminal Charge

Rod Moskowitz, a prominent NASCAR agent whose clients include Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and several other Cup Series stars, is facing a criminal charge in North Carolina following an alleged incident involving a police officer.

Moskowitz, the CEO and head of racing at PROSPORT Management, was arrested and booked in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to reporting from WSOC-TV’s Joe Bruno.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. The allegation stems from his reported conduct behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The case has drawn attention across NASCAR because of Moskowitz’s longstanding role in representing some of the sport’s biggest names.

What Police Allege Happened in North Carolina

According to Bruno, an arrest warrant alleges that Moskowitz operated his vehicle recklessly and nearly struck a Huntersville police officer multiple times.

The reported allegations concern the operation of the vehicle. The information made public so far does not establish that Moskowitz struck or injured the officer.

Bruno initially reported that Moskowitz was being held without bond. In a subsequent update Friday, Oct. 23, he reported that Judge Roderick Davis had set Moskowitz’s bond at $1,000 secured.

Moskowitz had reportedly been held in the Mecklenburg County jail since Thursday night because of the violent-offense charge.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Moskowitz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Moskowitz Represents Several of NASCAR’s Biggest Stars

Moskowitz has worked in sports management for nearly three decades, building a client roster that includes some of NASCAR’s most recognizable drivers.

Through PROSPORT Management, his racing clients include Hamlin, Wallace, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Zane Smith, among others.

The agency also represents clients outside motorsports, including athletes and personalities in other sports and entertainment.

His connections throughout the NASCAR garage make the legal development particularly notable, although there is no indication that any of the drivers he represents were involved in the alleged incident.

The case concerns Moskowitz personally, and the charge does not imply wrongdoing by PROSPORT Management’s clients.

As of Friday afternoon, no public response from Moskowitz or PROSPORT Management was included in the reporting reviewed for this story.