Austin Cindric Wins NASCAR-Filled Veterans Day Classic at Daytona

The 2026 NASCAR season has ended, but Austin Cindric has not slowed down.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series won Wednesday’s inaugural Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at the Daytona International Speedway. Cindric fended off IMSA racer Robert Noaker in the final minutes of the 30-minute race to claim the victory.

Among the NASCAR drivers involved included Ryan Preece, who finished third. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion, finished fifth. Truck Series 2026 runner-up Layne Riggs finished sixth, while 3-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano finished seventh.

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson placed 10th, while 2024 Truck Series champion Ty Majeski posted an 11th-place finish in the 12-car field.

The race took place on the Daytona road course, the 3.6-mile track that stretches across the 2.5-mile oval and through the track’s infield.

Full Results From The Veteran’s Day Classic at Daytona

Divided in six teams of two, the drivers represented each branch of the United States Armed Forces in honor of Veterans Day. Cindric, the winner, represented the Air Force in his No. 2 car.

Here are the full results from the race and what drivers represented which Armed Forces branch:

Austin Cindric, Team Air Force Robert Noaker, Team Marines Ryan Preece, Team Navy Logan Sargeant, Team Navy Brad Keselowski, Team Army Layne Riggs, Team Space Force Joey Logano, Team Coast Guard Joey Hand, Team Army Ben Hobson, Team Marines Noah Gragson, Team Space Force Ty Majeski, Team Coast Guard Jenson Altzman, Team Air Force

Cindric is not a stranger to Daytona victory lane.

In 2022, Cindric won NASCAR’s most prolific race, the Daytona 500, in just his eighth career Cup Series start. It was Cindric’s first full-time season of NASCAR Cup Series racing behind the wheel of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Since then, Cindric has won two more Cup races, one at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2024, the other at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025.

In 2026, Cindric made the Chase and earned a career-best 10th in the final Cup Series standings. Despite going winless, Cindric recorded four top 5s and 10 top 10s in 2026.

Why Ryan Blaney, Frankie Muniz Both Missed Veterans Day Classic

Two drivers who were scheduled to compete in Wednesday’s Veterans Day Classic were absent from the field.

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series, received medical attention on Monday night after taking a fall while out for dinner with family and friends.

While no injuries were disclosed, Blaney said he was OK but was recovering from the accident. In addition to the Veterans Day Classic, Blaney missed Tuesday night’s NASCAR Awards in Miami due to the fall.

Frankie Muniz, driver of the No. 33 Team Reaume Ford in the Truck Series, was hospitalized after a practice crash for the Veterans Day Classic. Initial reports said Muniz was “awake and alert” but did not specify any injuries.

Later in the day, the TV actor-turned-NASCAR driver was released from the hospital. Muniz put out a statement following his release, saying that he was “sore” and would miss Wednesday night’s event.