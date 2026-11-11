NASCAR Fans Erupt in Anger After Awards Ceremony Denied Live Broadcast

NASCAR fans have expressed their anger after the organization changed plans for its 2026 Awards Ceremony, leaving viewers unable to watch the event live as promised.

The ceremony took place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on Tuesday, November 10. NASCAR had initially announced a free live broadcast on its NASCAR Channel, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

However, the organization later moved the full show to Friday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET. The sudden change caught many fans off guard, especially those who had planned their evening around the broadcast.

The decision also triggered criticism from viewers who questioned why NASCAR could not show its own season-ending celebration live.

NASCAR Awards Ceremony Broadcast Change Sparks Fan Anger

NASCAR originally announced in September that the 2026 Awards Ceremony would stream live on Tuesday, November 10, through its free NASCAR Channel.

The event marked the first time the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series would celebrate their champions together in Miami.

However, fans who expected to watch the ceremony live were left disappointed after NASCAR changed the broadcast schedule. The full show was moved to Friday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Channel is available through several streaming platforms, including Tubi, Xumo Play, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Prime Video.

SiriusXM NASCAR host Danielle Trotta also addressed the confusion. She said NASCAR had informed her earlier on Tuesday that the ceremony would air live. However, she discovered during the red-carpet coverage that the information was incorrect. NASCAR apologized for the mix-up, according to Trotta.

NASCAR Fans Blast Last-Minute Awards Show Decision

The change quickly attracted criticism on social media, with several fans expressing frustration over the lack of a live broadcast.

One viewer, Payton, wrote, “Well that sucked, really pissed that NASCAR decided to not show the Awards show live and rather air it on tape delay. Whatever, not like I planned my whole day around it or anything.”

Dennis Baker, also criticised the decision, writing, “Shame on Brad and @NASCAR for saying for days the awards show would be live on nascar channel last night and then pull the plug right before was to come on.”

Other fans questioned why NASCAR had its own streaming channel but could not deliver the promised live coverage.

Chuck Nantz posted, “How and why does @nascar have their own channel and this isn’t live? What an epic fail.”

Andrew Barker added, “Who wants to watch it after it happens? What an epic fail on @NASCAR part.”

Chase also expressed disappointment with the decision, saying fans who followed the sport throughout the year deserved the opportunity to watch the ceremony live.

Kyle Busch Tribute Adds to NASCAR Awards Frustration

The delayed NASCAR Awards broadcast also affected fans who wanted to watch the ceremony’s emotional moments as they happened.

One of the night’s biggest moments was the posthumous presentation of the 2026 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award to the late Kyle Busch. His widow, Samantha Busch, accepted the honor on his behalf after Chase Elliott stepped aside from the voting and encouraged fans to support Busch.

Samantha thanked the fans and drivers who helped honor her husband. She also said their support would have meant a lot to him.

The ceremony also recognized the three national series champions. Kyle Larson took home the Cup Series award, Justin Allgaier was honored as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion, while Kaden Honeycutt received recognition for his Craftsman Truck Series title.

For fans who missed the live celebration, NASCAR scheduled the full awards show for Friday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET on the NASCAR Channel. However, the last-minute change has already left many viewers questioning the organization’s handling of its season-ending broadcast.