BREAKING: Spire Motorsports Places Chris Gabehart on Administrative Leave Amid JGR Lawsuit

Chris Gabehart’s future at Spire Motorsports has taken an unexpected turn as the organization’s ongoing legal battle with Joe Gibbs Racing continues to intensify.

Gabehart, who joined Spire as its chief motorsports officer after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, has been placed on administrative leave, according to details disclosed in a new court filing.

The development comes as JGR seeks contempt sanctions against its former competition director and Spire, arguing that restrictions imposed by a federal judge earlier this year were not properly followed.

Motorsport.com’s Matt Weaver reported the development Thursday, Oct. 8, citing a court filing from Wednesday, Oct. 7. The filing revealed Gabehart’s leave, although the exact date Spire removed him from his duties has not been established.

What makes the situation particularly significant is that a federal judge previously allowed Gabehart to continue working for Spire, provided he stayed within certain restrictions.

Now, one of Spire’s highest-ranking executives is away from his position while the two NASCAR organizations continue fighting over allegations involving confidential racing information.

Chris Gabehart Placed on Leave as Joe Gibbs Racing Seeks Sanctions

The dispute dates back to February, when Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit against Gabehart and Spire Motorsports over allegations involving proprietary team information.

Gabehart previously served as JGR’s competition director before departing the organization and accepting a senior leadership position at Spire.

In April, a federal judge granted JGR’s request for a preliminary injunction in part, preventing Gabehart from performing certain responsibilities similar to those he handled during his final year with Gibbs.

However, the court did not prohibit Gabehart from working for Spire altogether.

The judge also declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Spire itself, finding that JGR had not presented sufficient evidence at that stage that Spire had obtained, used or disclosed its alleged trade secrets.

Spire maintained that Gabehart’s responsibilities as chief motorsports officer extended beyond its NASCAR Cup Series competition department and were permitted under the court’s restrictions.

JGR now argues that Spire failed to take adequate precautions to ensure those boundaries were respected.

According to Weaver’s reporting on the latest filing, JGR claims Spire only removed Gabehart’s company laptop, restricted his email access and limited his participation in competition meetings after questions arose about his activities.

JGR also alleges that Spire placed Gabehart on administrative leave after the team filed its motion seeking contempt sanctions.

Those claims remain disputed. Spire has maintained that Gabehart’s responsibilities were permitted under the injunction and that the organization took precautions to avoid violating the court’s order.

Importantly, Gabehart’s administrative leave was not ordered by the court, and the development does not establish that he or Spire violated the injunction.

JGR Raises Additional Allegations About Confidential Team Information

The administrative leave is only one part of the latest developments in the lawsuit.

JGR has also raised additional concerns about Gabehart’s alleged access to confidential information after his departure.

According to the reporting, Gibbs claims Gabehart retained access to proprietary materials through June 2026. The latest filing also raises allegations involving a personal OneDrive account.

Those assertions are part of JGR’s effort to convince the court that Gabehart and Spire failed to comply with the restrictions established earlier this year. They have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the legal battle has produced another significant development involving both organizations.

In a separate discovery ruling issued Wednesday, Oct. 7, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler ordered JGR to finalize its identification of the trade secrets it alleges were misappropriated.

The court also directed both organizations to produce their final, as-raced NASCAR Cup Series setup sheets from the 2025 and 2026 seasons by Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Those orders underscore how much remains unresolved as the lawsuit moves forward.

Spire has not publicly announced a timetable for Gabehart’s return or indicated whether his responsibilities will change.

For now, the distinction between the court’s earlier ruling and Gabehart’s current situation is especially important.

A federal judge allowed him to remain employed at Spire under restrictions. Months later, with JGR challenging whether those restrictions were followed, Gabehart is on administrative leave.

Whether that decision becomes a temporary precaution or leads to a longer-term change in Spire’s leadership remains to be seen.