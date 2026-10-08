Judge Issues Major Order in Joe Gibbs Racing–Spire Motorsports Lawsuit

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports has taken another significant turn, with a federal judge ordering JGR to finalize its allegations involving former competition director Chris Gabehart.

The latest development comes nearly eight months after JGR filed its lawsuit against Gabehart and Spire Motorsports in February. At the center of the dispute are allegations that confidential team information and trade secrets were improperly taken or used following Gabehart’s departure from the organization.

Now, the court is demanding greater clarity about exactly what information JGR believes was misappropriated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler issued an order Wednesday, Oct. 7, requiring JGR to submit a final identification of its alleged trade secrets by the end of the following week. The ruling follows an Oct. 1 hearing during which attorneys for both organizations, as well as Gabehart, argued over several discovery-related issues.

The judge also ordered the production of sensitive racing documents from both sides, adding another important development to a lawsuit that has already drawn considerable attention throughout the NASCAR garage.

Federal Judge Orders Joe Gibbs Racing to Finalize Trade Secret Claims

During the Oct. 1 hearing, Spire Motorsports argued that JGR had continued expanding the list of information it considered protected trade secrets.

That became a central issue in Keesler’s subsequent ruling.

According to the Oct. 8 report, the judge wrote that JGR “should promptly and fully identify the trade secrets at issue in this litigation.”

The order requires JGR to provide a final statement identifying the alleged trade secrets by the end of next week, rather than leaving the scope of those allegations open-ended as the case progresses.

The distinction matters because the lawsuit revolves around whether specific information was improperly obtained or used. Establishing precisely which materials JGR considers protected is an important step in determining what evidence the parties must address.

The ruling does not establish that Gabehart or Spire stole, shared or misused confidential information. Those allegations remain disputed, and the court has not reached a final decision on their merits.

Both NASCAR Teams Ordered to Turn Over Race Setup Documents

The court’s decision extends beyond JGR’s trade secret allegations.

Keesler also ordered Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports to exchange their final, as-raced Cup Series setup sheets from the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Those records must be produced by Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Setup sheets contain technical information about how teams prepare their cars for competition. In a lawsuit centered on alleged misuse of proprietary racing information, comparing those records could help establish whether Spire used setups resembling JGR’s.

The order also requires JGR to produce its technical agreements with Toyota Racing Development, while Spire must provide competition meeting materials and debriefs from Cup Series events Gabehart attended. Those records could help address questions about the information Gabehart had access to and the responsibilities he performed after joining Spire.

The judge did not grant every request. Some broader document demands were denied or narrowed, reflecting the court’s effort to keep discovery focused on the disputed issues.

The lawsuit remains unresolved, and neither the document exchange nor the deadline for JGR’s allegations amounts to a determination of wrongdoing.

For now, both organizations face new obligations as the case moves toward trial. What those records reveal, and how the parties use them, could help shape the next phase of one of NASCAR’s most closely watched legal disputes.