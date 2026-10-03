Joe Gibbs Racing Makes History With Impressive Las Vegas Qualifying Outing

Joe Gibbs Racing put together a historic NASCAR Cup Series qualifying run on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For the first time in the team’s history, JGR will have its four cars start 1-2-3-4 following an impressive showing in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Denny Hamlin, winner of the last two Cup Series races at Las Vegas, earned the pole for Sunday’s South Point 400. Ty Gibbs will roll off second, followed by Christopher Bell in third and Chase Briscoe in fourth.

Hamlin enters Sunday’s race 26 points behind championship leader Kyle Larson in what will be the fifth race of the Chase. The driver of the No. 11 is seeking an elusive first Cup championship in his 21st full-time season of Cup competition.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Qualifying Results