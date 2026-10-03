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Joe Gibbs Racing Makes History With Impressive Las Vegas Qualifying Outing

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Joe Gibbs Racing makes history with stout qualifying run.

Joe Gibbs Racing put together a historic NASCAR Cup Series qualifying run on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For the first time in the team’s history, JGR will have its four cars start 1-2-3-4 following an impressive showing in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Denny Hamlin, winner of the last two Cup Series races at Las Vegas, earned the pole for Sunday’s South Point 400. Ty Gibbs will roll off second, followed by Christopher Bell in third and Chase Briscoe in fourth.

Hamlin enters Sunday’s race 26 points behind championship leader Kyle Larson in what will be the fifth race of the Chase. The driver of the No. 11 is seeking an elusive first Cup championship in his 21st full-time season of Cup competition.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Qualifying Results

  1. Denny Hamlin (Chase driver)
  2. Ty Gibbs (Chase driver)
  3. Christopher Bell (Chase driver)
  4. Chase Briscoe (Chase driver)
  5. Tyler Reddick (Chase driver)
  6. Kyle Larson (Chase driver)
  7. Austin Cindric (Chase driver)
  8. William Byron (Chase driver)
  9. Bubba Wallace (Chase driver)
  10. Carson Hocevar (Chase driver)
  11. Daniel Suarez (Chase driver)
  12. Ryan Preece (Chase driver)
  13. Chase Elliott (Chase driver)
  14. Chris Buescher (Chase driver)
  15. Alex Bowman
  16. Brad Keselowski
  17. Ross Chastain
  18. Michael McDowell
  19. AJ Allmendinger
  20. Ryan Blaney (Chase driver)
  21. Erik Jones
  22. Riley Herbst
  23. Joey Logano (Chase driver)
  24. Cole Custer
  25. Shane van Gisbergen
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. Todd Gilliland
  28. Austin Dillon
  29. Ty Dillon
  30. Zane Smith
  31. Connor Zilisch
  32. John Hunter Nemechek
  33. Austin Hill
  34. Cody Ware
  35. Josh Berry
  36. Noah Gragson

John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR contributor at Heavy Sports. He has five years of sports journalism experience. He graduated from James Madison University in May of 2022 with a degree in media arts and design. John is also a sports reporter for the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Previously, John was a sports writer for JMU's The Breeze and a NASCAR content writer for Sportskeeda. More about John Breeden

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Joe Gibbs Racing Makes History With Impressive Las Vegas Qualifying Outing

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