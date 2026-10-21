Kaden Honeycutt returning to Tricon Garage in 2027.

Kaden Honeycutt is set to return to the seat of the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota for the 2027 NASCAR Truck Series season. Honeycutt is the current points leader in the series with three races remaining in the 2026 season.

Tricon Garage confirmed Honeycutt’s return via social media on Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Honeycutt re-signing, teammate Gio Ruggiero will also return to the organization in 2027 to continue driving the No. 17 Toyota.

Both announcements were made on Wednesday.

Kaden Honeycutt Returning to Tricon For 2027

Honeycutt, a four-time winner in the Craftsman Truck Series and current championship frontrunner, did not have a future plan set prior to Wednesday.

However, Tricon Garage cleared up any rumors about the driver’s future as Honeycutt will be back with the organization next year.

“There’s another title fight in our future. Kaden Honeycutt has inked an extension that will keep him with TRICON through 2027 ✍️,” via Tricon Garage on X.

Honeycutt replaced Corey Heim in the No. 11 Toyota prior to the start of the 2026 season. Heim is the defending Craftsman Truck Series champion after winning a record 12 races last year en route to the title.

While it took some time to get up to speed, Honeycutt now leads Layne Riggs by 39 points for the 2026 championship with three races to go. Last May, Honeycutt earned his first career Truck Series win at Watkins Glen.

The 23-year-old out of Willow Park, Texas notched his second career win last August at Richmond Raceway. After starting second in the Chase standings, Honeycutt has picked up victories at Kansas Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, with the latter coming last Friday.

Tricon Garage, which opened in 2018, is seeking its second Craftsman Truck Series championship this season with Honeycutt. The team has two drivers in the Chase with Honeycutt and Ruggiero.

Through 22 races, Honeycutt has posted 17 top-10 finishes and 14 top-five finishes to go along with his four victories.

NASCAR Truck Series heads to Talladega This Friday

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series circuit heads to the sport’s biggest and baddest track, the Talladega Superspeedway, this Friday. The Love’s RV Stop 225 is scheduled for 85 laps around the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway.

Honeycutt will aim to hang onto his points lead and escape the Talladega chaos. Meanwhile, Layne Riggs will seek to get back in the championship hunt and overcome the 39-point deficit.

Riggs entered the Chase as the top seed. The driver of the No. 34 has posted a series-high seven wins along with 12 top fives and 13 top 10s. Riggs aims to deliver Front Row Motorsports its second Truck title and first since Zane Smith in 2022.

Retired NASCAR champion Tony Stewart will be in the field on Friday in the No. 25 Kaulig Racing Ram. Internet personality Cleetus McFarland will also take part in the 85-lap race in the No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

The green flag for Friday’s race is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on FS1 or listened to on the NASCAR Racing Network. After Talladega, only Martinsville and Homestead remain in the 2026 Truck Series season.