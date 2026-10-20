Kevin Harvick Warns NASCAR Chase Contenders as Talladega Threatens to Change Everything

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase is entering a critical stage, with Kevin Harvick warning championship contenders about the risks at Talladega Superspeedway.

Three races remain, and the points battle has tightened after Tyler Reddick won the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Larson leads the standings, but Christopher Bell sits just five points behind him. The top seven drivers are separated by only 56 points, leaving little room for mistakes.

Speaking on SPEED, Harvick called Talladega a major test for the title contenders, especially Larson and Denny Hamlin. Both drivers have faced questions about their performances in superspeedway races under the current Gen 7 car.

With a new rules package and no practice scheduled, the YellaWood 500 could significantly affect the championship battle.\

Kevin Harvick Questions Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin at Talladega

Harvick pointed to Larson and Hamlin when discussing the challenges facing NASCAR Chase contenders at Talladega. He questioned their ability to stay near the front under the current car and rules.

“Larson’s been better, but he’s historically not been good on the superspeedways as we’ve gone into these situations. Denny Hamlin, same thing since we’ve gone to the Gen 7 car. He has not been a consistent contender up in the front of these packs with the way that you have to race.”

Larson enters Talladega with a five-point lead over Bell after finishing 34th at Phoenix. Hamlin, who started the postseason among the top seeds, sits 31 points behind the leader following a difficult race in Arizona.

Both drivers have produced improved results at drafting tracks in recent seasons. However, Harvick’s comments highlight the challenge of maintaining a strong position in large packs under the current NASCAR rules.

New NASCAR Rules Package Creates Uncertainty at Talladega

NASCAR has introduced further changes to its superspeedway rules package following Daytona. The YellaWood 500 will mark the first race under the new configuration, leaving teams to question how the cars will perform in traffic.

Harvick said the changes add another layer of uncertainty to an already tight championship battle.

“Now, the other thing that goes with this is the rules change going into Talladega this weekend. So nobody’s raced with this particular rules package,” Harvick explained.

He added that NASCAR made further adjustments to improve the racing after introducing changes at Daytona.

Drivers will qualify before heading straight into Sunday’s race, with no practice session available to help them understand the new setup. They will have to learn how the cars handle in the draft while competing for valuable championship points.

The lack of practice could make it harder for teams to prepare. At Talladega, where one incident often involves several cars, a small mistake could cost a contender valuable points or end their race early.

Talladega Could Decide the NASCAR Championship Battle

Harvick believes Talladega could determine which drivers enter the final two races at Martinsville and Homestead in the strongest position.

“It’s really hard to predict now that they’re all so close going to Talladega because Talladega is just its own beast. And it’s so easy to get tangled up,” he said.

He explained that stage points and the race result could shift the standings. A Chase contender who wins stages and takes the checkered flag could gain valuable points, especially if rivals suffer damage or get caught in crashes.

“If you have somebody that’s outside the Chase or somebody that’s deep in the Chase, wins this race at Talladega, and nobody gets those massive points that you can get for winning the race and doesn’t score a lot of stage points, then nobody really gains or loses in that position,” Harvick said.

When asked to predict the eventual champion, Harvick leaned slightly toward Christopher Bell but stressed how difficult it was to make a firm prediction.

Bell, Larson, Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick remain within reach of the championship lead. Their Talladega results will shape their chances heading into the final two races.

With a new rules package, close points standings, and the risk of multi-car accidents, the YellaWood 500 presents a major challenge for every contender. Larson and Hamlin must protect their positions, while Bell and the other challengers have an opportunity to close the gap.

The outcome could determine who enters the final stretch with a realistic chance of winning the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship.