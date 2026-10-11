Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Have Heated Post-Race Incident at Charlotte

Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. traded paint after the finish of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On the cool-down lap, Stenhouse rammed his No. 47 Chevrolet into the left side of McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet. In retaliation, McDowell spun Stenhouse Jr. out in turn 3, sending the Hyak Motorsports driver up the racetrack.

There is no indication on what led to the on-track frustration between both drivers. After the post-race incident on the track, Stenhouse Jr. came over to talk to McDowell on pit road.

The exchange did not get physical and Stenhouse Jr. downplayed the severity of the post-race feud.

Stenhouse Jr., McDowell Get Into Post-Race Scuffle

McDowell earned a 19th-place finish in Sunday’s Bank of America 400, while Stenhouse Jr. placed 23rd. Despite their heated on-track run-in after the race, it seemed like tensions had settled by the time they made it back to pit road.

FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass captured footage of the pit road conversation. The insider believes the incident was not fiery and that Stenhouse Jr. told him it was not a major deal.

“Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talked after the race. It didn’t seem too heated. I checked in with Stenhouse (off-camera) and he said he hit McDowell so McDowell hit him back and not a big deal,” Pockrass wrote via X.

Chase Briscoe Wins Thrilling Charlotte Cup Race

Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s Bank of America 400 at Charlotte in thrilling fashion over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell. The two were side-by-side as the checkered flag flew in an incredible photo finish. It was the closest finish of the season.

Briscoe tallied his third win of the 2026 season on Sunday. For the first time in his career, Briscoe scored back-to-back wins after being victorious at Las Vegas the week prior.

With four races remaining in the season, Briscoe ranks fourth in the points standings, 65 points behind championship leader Kyle Larson.