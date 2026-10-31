How to Watch NASCAR at Martinsville Today: Start Time, TV Channel and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 31, for another important day in the 2026 season. The 0.526-mile Virginia short track hosts the National Debt Relief 250, the penultimate race of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

The action follows Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race, where Chandler Smith took victory after a late pass on teammate Layne Riggs. Saturday also features Cup Series practice and qualifying as drivers prepare for Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW. Fans who can’t attend can follow the action on available streaming platforms and through radio coverage.

Here is everything to know about Saturday’s NASCAR schedule, TV coverage and streaming options at Martinsville.

How to Watch Today’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Martinsville

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage Saturday with the National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway. The 250-lap race covers 131.5 miles and begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The CW Network will broadcast the race live, while fans can stream the action through ESPN Unlimited and the CW app. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide radio coverage.

Carson Kvapil will lead the field to the green flag after securing pole position in Friday’s qualifying session. The JR Motorsports driver recorded a speed of 95.371 mph to claim his third career pole. His teammates Rajah Caruth and Justin Allgaier completed the top three, giving JR Motorsports control of the first three starting positions.

The race carries important championship implications as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series approaches its season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.

Jesse Love enters Martinsville with a 19-point lead over Justin Allgaier. Corey Day sits 29 points behind Love, while Sheldon Creed and Kvapil remain further back in the standings.

Saturday’s National Debt Relief 250 will feature three stages ending at laps 60, 120, and 250. With the championship battle approaching its final stage, drivers will look to secure valuable points before the season finale.

NASCAR Truck Series Martinsville Race: Chandler Smith Takes Victory

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has already completed its Martinsville race. Chandler Smith won Friday’s Black’s Tire 200 after making a decisive pass on the final restart.

The Front Row Motorsports driver started third in the No. 38 Ford and passed teammate Layne Riggs with 13 laps remaining. He then held off Ben Rhodes to secure his third victory of the 2026 season and 10th career Truck Series win.

Rhodes finished second, while Riggs settled for third after leading 156 laps and sweeping both stages. Ty Majeski finished fourth, with Tristan McKee completing the top five.

The result also changed the championship picture. Riggs reduced Kaden Honeycutt’s points lead to 20 with one race remaining. Honeycutt had been running inside the top five before late contact pushed him back to 14th.

Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes were eliminated from championship contention following Friday’s race.

The Black’s Tire 200 aired on FS1, with replays available through FOX platforms and NASCAR’s official website.

NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Schedule: Practice, Qualifying and Sunday Race

Although the NASCAR Cup Series will not race on Saturday, its drivers will take part in practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

Cup Series practice begins at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV, with additional streaming coverage available through HBO Max.

The main event takes place Sunday, November 1, with the Xfinity 500 scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the 500-lap race, while HBO Max will stream it and provide in-car camera coverage. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will handle radio broadcasts.

The Xfinity 500 marks the ninth of 10 races in The Chase presented by Mobil 1. Kyle Larson enters Martinsville with a strong championship position following his victory at Talladega, while Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe remain among the drivers looking to extend the title fight to Homestead.

William Byron, the defending fall race winner at Martinsville, will also look to challenge for another victory.

Fans can follow official starting lineups, race results, standings and updates through NASCAR.com throughout the weekend.