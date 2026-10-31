NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Delivers Blunt Verdict on His Car at Martinsville

Kyle Larson said his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet “sucks” during Saturday practice at Martinsville Speedway, a blunt and worrying verdict coming just one day before he can clinch the Cup Series championship.

The defending champion’s honest review arrived with his 73-point lead in the Chase and a single question hanging over Sunday’s Xfinity 500 — can a car short on single-lap speed still produce the points he needs?

Larson ranked 29th on the practice speed chart with a best lap of 19.970 seconds, 0.370 seconds slower than fastest driver Ryan Preece. He completed 88 laps in the 50-minute session. Preece led at 19.600 seconds, 0.079 seconds faster than Josh Berry. With about 33 minutes complete, Larson sat 27th on the overall chart and 30th in 10-lap average speed.

“It sucks!” was Larson’s reply when asked about the car, according to NASCAR.

Martinsville has tested Larson for years, and he said after his 2023 victory there that the track “does not suit my driving style at all,” as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. The 0.526-mile oval rewards heavy braking and precision through slow corners.

Before practice, Larson said a longer session would help “a guy who needs laps to get in the rhythm here,” according to Speedway Media. He expected Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace and the Penske drivers to run fast, and said he typically hovers just behind that group. He said his spring car was loose on corner entry and hard to manage for rear grip on exit, areas the team has worked to fix.

Kyle Larson’s Phoenix and Talladega Recap

Larson voiced a similar complaint Oct. 18 at Phoenix Raceway, radioing, “No grip. No turn. Definitely no rear.” A flat right-front tire sent him into the wall during the Freeway Insurance 500, and the car could not be repaired, leaving him 34th and 31 laps down. His lead over Christopher Bell shrank to five points entering Talladega.

He rebounded Oct. 25 in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Larson led entering the final lap, fell to 11th, then charged back to beat teammate William Byron by 0.041 seconds in a photo finish. It was his first victory in 59 starts on a drafting-style track and his third win of the season, all coming in the Chase.

NASCAR CUP SERIES — XFINITY 500 FINAL PRACTICE RESULTS Martinsville Speedway • Saturday, October 31, 2026 Pos Car Driver Team Time Speed Best Lap Laps Behind Fastest 1 60 Ryan Preece (C) BuildSubmarines.com Ford 19.600 96.612 3 100 — 2 21 Josh Berry Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford 19.679 96.224 53 107 -0.079 3 34 Todd Gilliland Love’s Travel Stops Ford 19.740 95.927 6 78 -0.140 4 54 Ty Gibbs (C) Monster Energy Toyota 19.746 95.898 46 109 -0.146 5 1 Ross Chastain Moose Fraternity Chevrolet 19.755 95.854 7 99 -0.155 6 11 Denny Hamlin (C) King’s Hawaiian Maple Brown Sugar Rolls Toyota 19.766 95.801 6 104 -0.166 7 77 Carson Hocevar (C) Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet 19.775 95.757 54 99 -0.175 8 9 Chase Elliott (C) UniFirst Chevrolet 19.789 95.690 11 109 -0.189 9 71 Michael McDowell Delaware Life Chevrolet 19.799 95.641 62 103 -0.199 10 20 Christopher Bell (C) Rheem Toyota 19.802 95.627 50 105 -0.202 11 3 Austin Dillon Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Ducks Unlimited Chevrolet 19.824 95.521 4 101 -0.224 12 12 Ryan Blaney (C) Discount Tire Ford 19.824 95.521 8 96 -0.224 13 22 Joey Logano (C) Shell Pennzoil Ford 19.825 95.516 51 88 -0.225 14 17 Chris Buescher (C) Kroger/Nerds Gummy Clusters Ford 19.829 95.497 5 95 -0.229 15 42 John Hunter Nemechek Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota 19.846 95.415 46 96 -0.246 16 43 Erik Jones Dollar Tree Toyota 19.847 95.410 44 82 -0.247 17 33 Austin Hill (i) Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet 19.849 95.400 47 97 -0.249 18 88 Connor Zilisch # Red Bull Chevrolet 19.873 95.285 43 89 -0.273 19 19 Chase Briscoe (C) Bass Pro Shops Toyota 19.874 95.280 63 120 -0.274 20 41 Cole Custer Haas/Bonanza Wines Chevrolet 19.884 95.232 32 59 -0.284 21 7 Daniel Suarez (C) Gainbridge Assists Chevrolet 19.890 95.204 49 90 -0.290 22 24 William Byron (C) Liberty University Chevrolet 19.918 95.070 53 97 -0.318 23 10 Ty Dillon Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet 19.931 95.008 6 94 -0.331 24 23 Bubba Wallace (C) Xfinity Toyota 19.934 94.994 45 93 -0.334 25 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Wendy’s Chevrolet 19.953 94.903 54 109 -0.353 26 2 Austin Cindric (C) Menards/Delta Ford 19.960 94.870 37 94 -0.360 27 35 Riley Herbst Monster Energy Toyota 19.965 94.846 4 113 -0.365 28 16 AJ Allmendinger Grizzly Nicotine Pouches/Turtlebox Chevrolet 19.968 94.832 7 75 -0.368 29 5 Kyle Larson (C) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 19.970 94.822 10 88 -0.370 30 45 Tyler Reddick (C) SupplyHouse Toyota 19.977 94.789 42 81 -0.377 31 48 Alex Bowman Ally Chevrolet 19.986 94.746 11 88 -0.386 32 6 Brad Keselowski TravelCenters of America Ford 19.998 94.690 61 107 -0.398 33 38 Zane Smith Mystik Lubricants Ford 20.004 94.661 50 101 -0.404 34 51 Cody Ware Rocket Doctor Chevrolet 20.019 94.590 13 17 -0.419 35 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Carolina Country Snacks Chevrolet 20.022 94.576 41 88 -0.422 36 4 Noah Gragson Long John Silver’s Ford 20.076 94.322 50 95 -0.476 37 *66 Josh Bilicki (i) Kickback Jack’s Ford 20.603 91.909 10 50 -1.003 (C) = Chase driver • (i) = ineligible for points • # = rookie. Data provided by NASCAR Statistics, 10/31/2026, 1:53 PM ET.

Larson’s Championship Scenarios at Martinsville

Larson leads Denny Hamlin by 73 points, Christopher Bell by 74 and Chase Briscoe by 79. Scoring 59 points Sunday clinches the title no matter what his rivals do, which requires a win plus four stage points, or a win with three stage points and the fastest-lap bonus.

Larson also clinches by leaving Martinsville 77 points ahead of the second-place driver. A 76-point margin means he only needs to start the Homestead-Miami finale. No driver has wrapped up a Cup title before the finale since 2003.

Larson has downplayed an early clinch. He said he does not anticipate clinching and wants a solid day without giving up too many points before Homestead. He has also pointed to a Turn 3 stack-up on the first lap as a risk, saying, “I could cave in the radiator and be done,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Larson won the 2023 spring race at Martinsville and has finished in the top-10 in each of his last eight starts there. Hendrick Motorsports has won the last two races at the track, with Chase Elliott taking the spring and Byron the fall of 2025. The 500-lap Xfinity 500 begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.