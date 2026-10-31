Who Won The NASCAR Truck Series Race at Martinsville? Full Race Results

Chandler Smith won a crash-filled NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at the Martinsville Speedway. Smith passed his Front Row Motorsports teammate, Layne Riggs, on a restart with just 12 laps remaining.

The win was Smith’s 10th career Truck Series win and third win of the season.

Riggs dominated the majority of the race, sweeping both stages and totaling 20 stage points. The driver of the No. 34 led a race-high 156 of 200 laps. Ultimately, Riggs finished third.

Regarding the championship battle, the fall from first to third was a major missed opportunity for Riggs in his championship hopes. As championship leader Kaden Honeycutt finished 14th, Riggs left huge points on the board after not winning.

Heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway next week, the season finale race, Honeycutt leads Riggs by 20 points in the championship battle.

The race was a wreckfest as it saw nine caution periods for 67 laps, including two red flags. In a race where there was no room for error, the two championship contenders survived.

Tristan McKee impressed after making NASCAR history earlier in the day. The 16-year-old became the youngest pole sitter in Craftsman Truck Series history on Friday afternoon in the single-truck qualifying session.

In the race, McKee was a contender throughout the evening and wound up finishing fifth, the highest among the non-Chase drivers.

Full NASCAR Truck Series Results From Martinsville

Winner

Chandler Smith (Front Row Motorsports)

Stage 1

Layne Riggs

Stage 2

Layne Riggs

Full Race Results

Chandler Smith (Chase) Ben Rhodes (Chase) Layne Riggs (Chase) Ty Majeski (Chase) Tristan McKee Andres Perez De Lara Tyler Ankrum (Chase) Giovanni Ruggiero (Chase) William Sawalich Christian Eckes (Chase) Grant Enfinger (Chase) Brenden Queen Jake Garcia Kaden Honeycutt (Chase) Daniel Hemric (Chase) Kasey Kleyn Mini Tyrrell Tanner Gray Landen Lewis Corey LaJoie Kris Wright Cole Butcher Spencer Boyd Gavan Boschele Frankie Muniz Josh Reaume Tyler Reif Tyler Tomassi Carson Ferguson Stewart Friesen Timmy Hill Justin Carroll Sammy Smith Justin Haley Monty Tipton Conner Jones

Honeycutt, Riggs Set For Championship Battle at Homestead

Next week is the final race of the 2026 season, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Following the twists and turns of a chaotic Martinsville race, two drivers remain in the championship hunt.

Honeycutt will enter the season-finale race with a 20-point advantage over Riggs as the two will duke it out for the 2026 crown. No other driver in the series can mathematically win the title next week other than Honeycutt and Riggs.

Honeycutt, a four-time winner in 2026, is seeking his first career Truck Series championship. It would be the second straight for Tricon Garage after the team won with Corey Heim last year.

Layne Riggs, who has posted a season-high seven victories, is also aiming to win his first Truck Series title. It would be the first for Front Row Motorsports since Zane Smith in 2022.

The race will be significant not just because a champion will be decided. It will be the final race for Craftsman Tools, the original title sponsor of the Truck Series. Craftsman served as the premier sponsor from 1995-2008, then made a return in 2023.