NASCAR History Made at Martinsville as Truck Series Starting Lineup Is Set

A 16-year-old driver stole the spotlight at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, making NASCAR history before the Craftsman Truck Series even took the green flag.

Tristan McKee, driving the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, claimed the pole for Friday night’s Black’s Tire 200, becoming the youngest pole winner in Truck Series history.

McKee turned a lap of 19.549 seconds around Martinsville’s half-mile oval, securing the first pole of his career in just his fifth Truck Series start.

It was a remarkable qualifying performance for the teenager, who will lead a 36-truck field to the green flag in one of the final races of the 2026 season.

Who Won the Pole for the NASCAR Truck Series Race at Martinsville?

McKee will start alongside Layne Riggs, who qualified second in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Riggs enters Martinsville second in the championship standings, 43 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt, who qualified fifth. Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes completed the top five, giving Friday night’s race an intriguing mix of championship contenders and a history-making rookie at the front.

For McKee, the pole is a milestone regardless of what happens when the race begins. For Riggs and Honeycutt, starting near the front provides an opportunity to establish track position at a circuit where passing can be difficult and mistakes can prove costly.

The Truck Series has just two races remaining, with Martinsville setting the stage for next week’s championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Truck Series Martinsville Starting Lineup: Full Qualifying Results

Here is the complete 36-driver starting lineup for Friday’s Black’s Tire 200 at Martinsville Speedway, following qualifying on Oct. 30.

Tristan McKee, No. 77 Chevrolet Layne Riggs, No. 34 Ford Chandler Smith, No. 38 Ford Ben Rhodes, No. 99 Ford Kaden Honeycutt, No. 11 Toyota Ty Majeski, No. 88 Ford Christian Eckes, No. 91 Chevrolet Sammy Smith, No. 7 Chevrolet Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 Chevrolet Tanner Gray, No. 15 Toyota Gio Ruggiero, No. 17 Toyota Landen Lewis, No. 45 Chevrolet Andres Perez de Lara, No. 44 Chevrolet Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota Daniel Hemric, No. 19 Chevrolet Tyler Reif, No. 42 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 16 Ram William Sawalich, No. 5 Toyota Grant Enfinger, No. 9 Chevrolet Butterbean Queen, No. 12 Ram Conner Jones, No. 4 Chevrolet Cole Butcher, No. 13 Ford Kasey Kleyn, No. 62 Toyota Timmy Hill, No. 56 Toyota Mini Tyrrell, No. 14 Ram Josh Reaume, No. 22 Ford Carson Ferguson, No. 25 Ram Kris Wright, No. 81 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 10 Ram Frankie Muniz, No. 33 Ford Spencer Boyd, No. 76 Chevrolet Monty Tipton, No. 2 Ford Justin S. Carroll, No. 90 Toyota Tyler Tomassi, No. 69 Ram Gavan Boschele, No. 1 Toyota Jake Garcia, No. 98 Ford

What Time Is the NASCAR Truck Series Race at Martinsville?

The Black’s Tire 200 is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on FS1.

The 200-lap race is the penultimate event of the Truck Series season. With championship positions still at stake, Martinsville’s tight corners and heavy braking zones could have a major impact on the title fight.

But before the championship contenders settle their differences on the track, McKee has already ensured this Martinsville weekend will have a place in NASCAR’s record books.