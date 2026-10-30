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NASCAR History Made at Martinsville as Truck Series Starting Lineup Is Set

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MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 30: Tristan McKee, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, practices for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black's Tire 200 presented by Down East Heating & Air Conditioning at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

A 16-year-old driver stole the spotlight at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, making NASCAR history before the Craftsman Truck Series even took the green flag.

Tristan McKee, driving the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, claimed the pole for Friday night’s Black’s Tire 200, becoming the youngest pole winner in Truck Series history.

McKee turned a lap of 19.549 seconds around Martinsville’s half-mile oval, securing the first pole of his career in just his fifth Truck Series start.

It was a remarkable qualifying performance for the teenager, who will lead a 36-truck field to the green flag in one of the final races of the 2026 season.

Who Won the Pole for the NASCAR Truck Series Race at Martinsville?

McKee will start alongside Layne Riggs, who qualified second in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Riggs enters Martinsville second in the championship standings, 43 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt, who qualified fifth. Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes completed the top five, giving Friday night’s race an intriguing mix of championship contenders and a history-making rookie at the front.

For McKee, the pole is a milestone regardless of what happens when the race begins. For Riggs and Honeycutt, starting near the front provides an opportunity to establish track position at a circuit where passing can be difficult and mistakes can prove costly.

The Truck Series has just two races remaining, with Martinsville setting the stage for next week’s championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Truck Series Martinsville Starting Lineup: Full Qualifying Results

Here is the complete 36-driver starting lineup for Friday’s Black’s Tire 200 at Martinsville Speedway, following qualifying on Oct. 30.

  1. Tristan McKee, No. 77 Chevrolet
  2. Layne Riggs, No. 34 Ford
  3. Chandler Smith, No. 38 Ford
  4. Ben Rhodes, No. 99 Ford
  5. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 11 Toyota
  6. Ty Majeski, No. 88 Ford
  7. Christian Eckes, No. 91 Chevrolet
  8. Sammy Smith, No. 7 Chevrolet
  9. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 Chevrolet
  10. Tanner Gray, No. 15 Toyota
  11. Gio Ruggiero, No. 17 Toyota
  12. Landen Lewis, No. 45 Chevrolet
  13. Andres Perez de Lara, No. 44 Chevrolet
  14. Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota
  15. Daniel Hemric, No. 19 Chevrolet
  16. Tyler Reif, No. 42 Chevrolet
  17. Justin Haley, No. 16 Ram
  18. William Sawalich, No. 5 Toyota
  19. Grant Enfinger, No. 9 Chevrolet
  20. Butterbean Queen, No. 12 Ram
  21. Conner Jones, No. 4 Chevrolet
  22. Cole Butcher, No. 13 Ford
  23. Kasey Kleyn, No. 62 Toyota
  24. Timmy Hill, No. 56 Toyota
  25. Mini Tyrrell, No. 14 Ram
  26. Josh Reaume, No. 22 Ford
  27. Carson Ferguson, No. 25 Ram
  28. Kris Wright, No. 81 Chevrolet
  29. Corey LaJoie, No. 10 Ram
  30. Frankie Muniz, No. 33 Ford
  31. Spencer Boyd, No. 76 Chevrolet
  32. Monty Tipton, No. 2 Ford
  33. Justin S. Carroll, No. 90 Toyota
  34. Tyler Tomassi, No. 69 Ram
  35. Gavan Boschele, No. 1 Toyota
  36. Jake Garcia, No. 98 Ford

What Time Is the NASCAR Truck Series Race at Martinsville?

The Black’s Tire 200 is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on FS1.

The 200-lap race is the penultimate event of the Truck Series season. With championship positions still at stake, Martinsville’s tight corners and heavy braking zones could have a major impact on the title fight.

But before the championship contenders settle their differences on the track, McKee has already ensured this Martinsville weekend will have a place in NASCAR’s record books.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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NASCAR History Made at Martinsville as Truck Series Starting Lineup Is Set

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