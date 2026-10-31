Denny Hamlin Gives Update After Driver’s Scary Talladega Crash

Riley Herbst will attempt to run the full 500 laps at the Martinsville Speedway in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, per comments from 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin.

Herbst was caught up in “The Big One” in last Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 35 careened with the outside retaining wall, then darted back across the track and collided into the inside wall with tremendous force.

Harrison Burton will be on stand-by for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville if Herbst cannot go the full distance.

Denny Hamlin Comments on Riley Herbst’s Status

On Saturday at Martinsville, Hamlin spoke in the media center ahead of a critical race for himself in his quest for his first Cup Series championship. With two races to go, the driver of the No. 11 trails championship leader Kyle Larson by 73 points.

However, Hamlin had to put his owner’s hat on for a brief period during the press conference. When asked about Herbst’s condition, Hamlin said his driver is set to attempt the race. If Herbst cannot finish, Harrison Burton will take over the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota.

Hamlin’s comments were brought to light by Jordan Bianchi, motorsports writer for The Athletic.

“Denny Hamlin says Riley Herbst is cleared to race and anticipates that he will attempt to go the full distance on Sunday despite dealing with a left wrist injury, but Harrison Burton is on standby if necessary,” Bianchi wrote via X.

After Sunday’s crash, Herbst was seen with his left arm in a cast, leaving his status for Martinsville in question. There are few details regarding the extent of Herbst’s potential injury.

On his “Actions Detrimental” podcast earlier this week, Hamlin gave some insight on the status of Herbst’s wrist.

“He’s got some bumps and bruises. … Obviously his wrist is not great, so he’ll get checked out this week,” Hamlin said.

One thing that is for sure is that Herbst will aim to run the full Xfinity 500.

Earlier this season, Herbst missed the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona due to concussion-like symptoms sustained in a crash at New Hampshire the week prior. Burton served as the relief driver for Herbst.

Riley Herbst Moving to Legacy Motor Club in 2027

After two seasons, Herbst will not return to the No. 35 Toyota for 23XI Racing in 2027. Herbst will be replaced by two-time Cup Series winner and defending Craftsman Truck Series champion Corey Heim.

Yet, Herbst will continue racing in the Cup Series next year. Legacy Motor Club, a team co-owned by seven-time Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty, is expanding to a three-car operation.

Herbst will be the new driver as he will pilot the No. 84 LMC Toyota full-time beginning in 2027.

Herbst has five career top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 27-year-old out of Las Vegas, Nevada has three career wins in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, last coming in the 2024 season-finale race at Phoenix.

With two races remaining in the 2026 season, Herbst ranks 30th in the Cup Series standings. He has posted three top-10 finishes this season.