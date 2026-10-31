NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski Hit With Surprising RFK Racing Decision

RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski have agreed to change their partnership, ending the driver’s active role in the team’s ownership and management.

The organization announced Saturday that Keselowski will remain a co-owner but move into a passive investment role.

The agreement also allows the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion to continue his driving career with another organization after the 2026 season.

The announcement follows weeks of uncertainty about Keselowski’s future with RFK Racing after the team confirmed in September that he would leave the No. 6 Ford.

His ownership stake will remain, but he will no longer take part in the team’s governance, competition oversight or board activities. The decision marks a major change for both Keselowski and the NASCAR team.

RFK Racing Confirms Brad Keselowski Ownership Change

RFK Racing announced the agreement in a statement posted on social media Saturday.

“RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski have come to a mutual agreement that will allow Brad to continue his driving career with another organization. Moving forward, Brad will be a passive investor of RFK Racing, thus concluding his role in governance, competition oversight, and board participation.”

The statement confirms that Keselowski will keep his financial interest in RFK Racing but step away from decisions involving the team’s daily operations and competition plans.

The move follows the September 29 announcement that Keselowski would not return as the driver of the No. 6 Ford after the 2026 NASCAR season. At the time, both sides said they would work together on the future of his ownership stake.

Keselowski joined the ownership group ahead of the 2022 season when the organization was still known as Roush Fenway Racing. His arrival led to the rebranding of the team as RFK Racing. He also took over the No. 6 Ford and became involved in competition and leadership decisions.

Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Buyout Bid Rejected

Keselowski’s changing role follows his attempt to purchase the entire RFK Racing organization.

Earlier in October, the driver confirmed he had submitted an unsolicited offer to buy the team. However, the other ownership groups, Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group, rejected the proposal. The financial details of the offer were not made public, although Keselowski described it as substantial.

The rejected bid added to questions about his long-term future with RFK Racing as both sides discussed his ownership position.

RFK Racing also thanked Keselowski for his contributions to the organization.

“We thank Brad for his many contributions to RFK Racing and wish him the best of luck with the remainder of his racing career.”

Keselowski, 42, has made it clear he does not intend to retire. The 2012 Cup Series champion still wants to compete and is exploring opportunities to continue driving in NASCAR. He is also considering options involving a driving role and a possible ownership or partnership arrangement elsewhere.

He is scheduled to speak with the media at Martinsville Speedway but has indicated he does not expect to announce his next team immediately.

RFK Racing Begins Preparing for 2027 Without Keselowski

The ownership agreement leaves RFK Racing without Keselowski’s involvement in its leadership structure heading into 2027.

The team intends to continue as a three-car NASCAR Cup Series organization next season, although questions remain about the charters for some of its entries. RFK Racing has also started searching for a new head of competition.

President Chip Bowers previously praised Keselowski’s contributions, including his efforts to bring new ideas and direction to the organization.

Keselowski spent five seasons with RFK Racing after winning the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship with Team Penske. His decision to combine driving with team ownership was part of an effort to help return the organization to championship contention.

Although the partnership produced several playoff appearances, RFK Racing did not win a Cup Series championship during his time as co-owner.

Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group remain the team’s other ownership interests. RFK Racing has not disclosed the exact size of Keselowski’s remaining stake or whether further changes to the ownership structure are planned.

With the 2026 NASCAR season approaching its end, attention now turns to Keselowski’s next driving opportunity and how RFK Racing will replace his influence in competition management.