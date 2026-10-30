Carson Kvapil will lead the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field to the green flag at Martinsville Speedway after turning the fastest lap in Friday’s qualifying session.
Behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet, Kvapil posted a lap of 19.855 seconds at 95.371 mph around the Virginia short track, beating Rajah Caruth by just 0.048 seconds to secure the pole position.
Justin Allgaier qualified third, followed by Parker Retzlaff and William Sawalich, rounding out the top five.
With 38 drivers competing and track position at a premium, Friday’s qualifying session offered an important advantage to those starting near the front. Martinsville’s tight corners and narrow racing groove can make moving through traffic particularly challenging.
Who Won the NASCAR O’Reilly Series Pole at Martinsville?
Carson Kvapil earned the pole position with a 19.855-second lap, narrowly edging Caruth, who recorded a time of 19.903 seconds.
Allgaier and Retzlaff posted identical 19.941-second laps to qualify third and fourth, respectively, while Sawalich completed the top five with a 19.961-second effort.
Sammy Smith will start sixth, followed by Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Corey Day and Taylor Gray.
Several familiar names face a tougher road through the field. Brandon Jones qualified 12th, Harrison Burton will start 17th, and Austin Hill finds himself back in 21st.
At a track where passing often requires patience and precise timing, those starting positions could prove significant once the race gets underway.
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Martinsville Starting Lineup: Full Qualifying Results
Here are the complete qualifying results for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Oct. 30:
- Carson Kvapil, No. 1 Chevrolet
- Rajah Caruth, No. 88 Chevrolet
- Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet
- Parker Retzlaff, No. 48 Chevrolet
- William Sawalich, No. 18 Toyota
- Sammy Smith, No. 8 Chevrolet
- Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Chevrolet
- Jesse Love, No. 2 Chevrolet
- Corey Day, No. 17 Chevrolet
- Taylor Gray, No. 54 Toyota
- Anthony Alfredo, No. 96 Chevrolet
- Brandon Jones, No. 20 Toyota
- Brent Crews, No. 19 Toyota
- Sam Mayer, No. 41 Chevrolet
- Dean Thompson, No. 25 Toyota
- Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Chevrolet
- Harrison Burton, No. 24 Toyota
- Jeb Burton, No. 27 Chevrolet
- Ryan Sieg, No. 39 Chevrolet
- Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet
- Austin Hill, No. 21 Chevrolet
- Kyle Sieg, No. 28 Chevrolet
- Alex Labbe, No. 92 Chevrolet
- Patrick Emerling, No. 38 Ford
- Brennan Poole, No. 44 Chevrolet
- Patrick Staropoli, No. 48 Chevrolet
- Carson Ware, No. 53 Chevrolet
- Dawson Cram, No. 47 Chevrolet
- Ryan Ellis, No. 12 Chevrolet
- Justin S. Carroll, No. 35 Chevrolet
- Mason Maggio, No. 91 Chevrolet
- Lavar Scott, No. 45 Chevrolet
- Joey Gase, No. 55 Ford
- Daniel Dye, No. 32 Chevrolet
- Garrett Smithley, No. 0 Chevrolet
- Josh Bilicki, No. 07 Chevrolet
- Lee Pulliam, No. 87 Chevrolet
- Baltazar Leguizamón, No. 42 Chevrolet
Qualifying results are subject to any subsequent NASCAR lineup adjustments.
Why Martinsville Qualifying Matters
Martinsville Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks, with its 0.526-mile layout leaving little margin for error.
Drivers must navigate heavy braking zones, tight corners and constant traffic. Starting near the front can help a team control its early strategy, while a poor qualifying result can leave drivers fighting through traffic and risking contact.
For Kvapil, the pole provides an opportunity to establish himself at the front of the field from the opening laps. For drivers such as Hill, who qualified outside the top 20, the challenge will be considerably greater.
Friday’s results have established the starting order, but managing tires, executing pit stops and surviving Martinsville’s notoriously aggressive restarts will ultimately determine who reaches Victory Lane.
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Martinsville Starting Lineup: Full Qualifying Results