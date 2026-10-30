Carson Kvapil will lead the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field to the green flag at Martinsville Speedway after turning the fastest lap in Friday’s qualifying session.

Behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet, Kvapil posted a lap of 19.855 seconds at 95.371 mph around the Virginia short track, beating Rajah Caruth by just 0.048 seconds to secure the pole position.

Justin Allgaier qualified third, followed by Parker Retzlaff and William Sawalich, rounding out the top five.

With 38 drivers competing and track position at a premium, Friday’s qualifying session offered an important advantage to those starting near the front. Martinsville’s tight corners and narrow racing groove can make moving through traffic particularly challenging.

Who Won the NASCAR O’Reilly Series Pole at Martinsville?

Carson Kvapil earned the pole position with a 19.855-second lap, narrowly edging Caruth, who recorded a time of 19.903 seconds.

Allgaier and Retzlaff posted identical 19.941-second laps to qualify third and fourth, respectively, while Sawalich completed the top five with a 19.961-second effort.

Sammy Smith will start sixth, followed by Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Corey Day and Taylor Gray.

Several familiar names face a tougher road through the field. Brandon Jones qualified 12th, Harrison Burton will start 17th, and Austin Hill finds himself back in 21st.

At a track where passing often requires patience and precise timing, those starting positions could prove significant once the race gets underway.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Martinsville Starting Lineup: Full Qualifying Results

Here are the complete qualifying results for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Oct. 30:

Carson Kvapil, No. 1 Chevrolet Rajah Caruth, No. 88 Chevrolet Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet Parker Retzlaff, No. 48 Chevrolet William Sawalich, No. 18 Toyota Sammy Smith, No. 8 Chevrolet Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Chevrolet Jesse Love, No. 2 Chevrolet Corey Day, No. 17 Chevrolet Taylor Gray, No. 54 Toyota Anthony Alfredo, No. 96 Chevrolet Brandon Jones, No. 20 Toyota Brent Crews, No. 19 Toyota Sam Mayer, No. 41 Chevrolet Dean Thompson, No. 25 Toyota Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 24 Toyota Jeb Burton, No. 27 Chevrolet Ryan Sieg, No. 39 Chevrolet Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 21 Chevrolet Kyle Sieg, No. 28 Chevrolet Alex Labbe, No. 92 Chevrolet Patrick Emerling, No. 38 Ford Brennan Poole, No. 44 Chevrolet Patrick Staropoli, No. 48 Chevrolet Carson Ware, No. 53 Chevrolet Dawson Cram, No. 47 Chevrolet Ryan Ellis, No. 12 Chevrolet Justin S. Carroll, No. 35 Chevrolet Mason Maggio, No. 91 Chevrolet Lavar Scott, No. 45 Chevrolet Joey Gase, No. 55 Ford Daniel Dye, No. 32 Chevrolet Garrett Smithley, No. 0 Chevrolet Josh Bilicki, No. 07 Chevrolet Lee Pulliam, No. 87 Chevrolet Baltazar Leguizamón, No. 42 Chevrolet

Qualifying results are subject to any subsequent NASCAR lineup adjustments.

Why Martinsville Qualifying Matters

Martinsville Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks, with its 0.526-mile layout leaving little margin for error.

Drivers must navigate heavy braking zones, tight corners and constant traffic. Starting near the front can help a team control its early strategy, while a poor qualifying result can leave drivers fighting through traffic and risking contact.

For Kvapil, the pole provides an opportunity to establish himself at the front of the field from the opening laps. For drivers such as Hill, who qualified outside the top 20, the challenge will be considerably greater.

Friday’s results have established the starting order, but managing tires, executing pit stops and surviving Martinsville’s notoriously aggressive restarts will ultimately determine who reaches Victory Lane.