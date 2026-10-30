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NASCAR O’Reilly Series Martinsville Starting Lineup: Full Qualifying Results

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MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 30: Carson Kvapil, driver of the #1 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Carson Kvapil will lead the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field to the green flag at Martinsville Speedway after turning the fastest lap in Friday’s qualifying session.

Behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet, Kvapil posted a lap of 19.855 seconds at 95.371 mph around the Virginia short track, beating Rajah Caruth by just 0.048 seconds to secure the pole position.

Justin Allgaier qualified third, followed by Parker Retzlaff and William Sawalich, rounding out the top five.

With 38 drivers competing and track position at a premium, Friday’s qualifying session offered an important advantage to those starting near the front. Martinsville’s tight corners and narrow racing groove can make moving through traffic particularly challenging.

Who Won the NASCAR O’Reilly Series Pole at Martinsville?

Carson Kvapil earned the pole position with a 19.855-second lap, narrowly edging Caruth, who recorded a time of 19.903 seconds.

Allgaier and Retzlaff posted identical 19.941-second laps to qualify third and fourth, respectively, while Sawalich completed the top five with a 19.961-second effort.

Sammy Smith will start sixth, followed by Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Corey Day and Taylor Gray.

Several familiar names face a tougher road through the field. Brandon Jones qualified 12th, Harrison Burton will start 17th, and Austin Hill finds himself back in 21st.

At a track where passing often requires patience and precise timing, those starting positions could prove significant once the race gets underway.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Martinsville Starting Lineup: Full Qualifying Results

Here are the complete qualifying results for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Oct. 30:

  1. Carson Kvapil, No. 1 Chevrolet
  2. Rajah Caruth, No. 88 Chevrolet
  3. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet
  4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 48 Chevrolet
  5. William Sawalich, No. 18 Toyota
  6. Sammy Smith, No. 8 Chevrolet
  7. Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Chevrolet
  8. Jesse Love, No. 2 Chevrolet
  9. Corey Day, No. 17 Chevrolet
  10. Taylor Gray, No. 54 Toyota
  11. Anthony Alfredo, No. 96 Chevrolet
  12. Brandon Jones, No. 20 Toyota
  13. Brent Crews, No. 19 Toyota
  14. Sam Mayer, No. 41 Chevrolet
  15. Dean Thompson, No. 25 Toyota
  16. Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Chevrolet
  17. Harrison Burton, No. 24 Toyota
  18. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Chevrolet
  19. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 Chevrolet
  20. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet
  21. Austin Hill, No. 21 Chevrolet
  22. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 Chevrolet
  23. Alex Labbe, No. 92 Chevrolet
  24. Patrick Emerling, No. 38 Ford
  25. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Chevrolet
  26. Patrick Staropoli, No. 48 Chevrolet
  27. Carson Ware, No. 53 Chevrolet
  28. Dawson Cram, No. 47 Chevrolet
  29. Ryan Ellis, No. 12 Chevrolet
  30. Justin S. Carroll, No. 35 Chevrolet
  31. Mason Maggio, No. 91 Chevrolet
  32. Lavar Scott, No. 45 Chevrolet
  33. Joey Gase, No. 55 Ford
  34. Daniel Dye, No. 32 Chevrolet
  35. Garrett Smithley, No. 0 Chevrolet
  36. Josh Bilicki, No. 07 Chevrolet
  37. Lee Pulliam, No. 87 Chevrolet
  38. Baltazar Leguizamón, No. 42 Chevrolet

Qualifying results are subject to any subsequent NASCAR lineup adjustments.

Why Martinsville Qualifying Matters

Martinsville Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks, with its 0.526-mile layout leaving little margin for error.

Drivers must navigate heavy braking zones, tight corners and constant traffic. Starting near the front can help a team control its early strategy, while a poor qualifying result can leave drivers fighting through traffic and risking contact.

For Kvapil, the pole provides an opportunity to establish himself at the front of the field from the opening laps. For drivers such as Hill, who qualified outside the top 20, the challenge will be considerably greater.

Friday’s results have established the starting order, but managing tires, executing pit stops and surviving Martinsville’s notoriously aggressive restarts will ultimately determine who reaches Victory Lane.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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