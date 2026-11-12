NASCAR Legend Welcomes Kyle Larson’s Bid to Take Away His Record

Jeff Gordon believes Kyle Larson has what it takes to surpass his four NASCAR Cup Series championships. The Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman shared his thoughts during red-carpet interviews at the 2026 NASCAR Awards in Miami.

Larson recently secured his third Cup Series title after a strong run in the restored Chase format. Gordon praised the 34-year-old’s driving ability and the work of crew chief Cliff Daniels, who has played a major role in the No. 5 team’s success.

He also made it clear he would welcome Larson breaking his championship record. Gordon won four titles during his driving career, but he is confident Larson will eventually move ahead of him as he continues to build his NASCAR legacy.

Jeff Gordon Backs Kyle Larson to Break His NASCAR Championship Record

Speaking with Performance Racing Network at the NASCAR Awards, Gordon expressed confidence in Larson’s future.

The four-time Cup Series champion pointed to Larson’s talent and the strength of the No. 5 team. He also praised Daniels for his leadership and ability to help the driver deliver strong results.

Gordon made it clear he would have no problem watching Larson surpass his four championships. He welcomed the possibility and praised the success of the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Gordon has previously described Larson as a special talent and suggested he believed the California native would break his record even before he joined Hendrick Motorsports.

His latest comments show his confidence in Larson’s ability to add more NASCAR championships to his collection.

Jeff Gordon Praises Kyle Larson and Crew Chief Cliff Daniels

Gordon believes Larson has the right people around him to keep winning NASCAR championships. He drew particular attention to the bond between the driver and crew chief Cliff Daniels.

“Well, I’m pretty confident it’s going to happen. You know, they not only have a great driver, but they’ve got a great team. You know, Cliff Daniels is an amazing leader and crew chief,” Gordon told Performance Racing Network.

The partnership has already delivered three Cup Series championships. Larson and Daniels first won the title in 2021 before adding championships in 2025 and 2026.

Gordon also highlighted the satisfaction of watching Hendrick Motorsports drivers win races, claim championships and break records. He believes the No. 5 team has the leadership and resources needed to continue its success.

Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Championship Run Puts Jeff Gordon’s Record in Sight

Larson’s 2026 NASCAR championship came after a difficult regular season in which he failed to win any of the first 26 races.

However, the No. 5 Chevrolet found its form during the 10-race Chase. Larson won at Gateway, delivered a strong performance at Kansas and collected crucial points at Talladega.

He eventually secured the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 8, finishing fourth in the opening stage to put the title beyond the reach of his rivals.

The victory made Larson a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the first driver to win consecutive titles since Jimmie Johnson completed his five-year championship run from 2006 through 2010.

At 34, Larson now sits one championship behind Gordon’s four titles. Johnson remains ahead of both drivers with seven championships.

Gordon’s comments show he is comfortable with the possibility of Larson moving past him in NASCAR’s championship history. Rather than protecting his record, the Hendrick Motorsports executive is backing the driver to achieve even more.

The next challenge for Larson and Daniels will be maintaining their success in 2027 as they look to add a fourth Cup Series championship to their partnership.