NASCAR Star Alex Bowman Delivers Candid Message After Disappointing Season

Alex Bowman has opened up about his disappointing 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, admitting that the year ended in a way that reflected his struggles.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished the campaign with a pit-road speeding penalty at Homestead-Miami Speedway, despite believing he had stayed within the limits.

Bowman shared his frustration in a social media post and congratulated teammate Kyle Larson on winning his third Cup Series championship. The No. 48 driver has already confirmed he will leave full-time NASCAR competition after the 2027 season.

With one full-time year remaining, Bowman also promised to give fans a closer look at his final campaign, despite his well-known dislike of social media.

Alex Bowman Frustrated After Disappointing NASCAR Season

Bowman’s 2026 NASCAR season ended with a pit-road speeding penalty during the final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver said he was nowhere near exceeding the pit-road speed limit.

“2026 seasons over. Somehow ended it by speeding on pit road without being even close to going over my lights. That kind of feels like a fitting end to this year honestly. All the right intentions and work with nothing to show for it.”

The No. 48 Ally Chevrolet driver also faced early-season setbacks, including missed races because of vertigo. His campaign produced few major results, and he failed to reach the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Bowman also responded to criticism about his team’s lack of laps led during the season.

“Oh and yeah Reddit I know we didn’t even lead a lap, neither did you,” he added.

Despite his frustration, Bowman congratulated Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson after the organization secured another championship.

Alex Bowman Congratulates Kyle Larson After NASCAR Title

Larson secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead after finishing fourth in Stage 1. The result gave him back-to-back titles and made him the first driver to defend a Cup championship since Jimmie Johnson in 2010.

Hendrick Motorsports also celebrated its 16th Cup Series championship.

“Congrats to everybody at @teamhendrick on another championship. Happy for @kylelarsonracin and honestly glad he won again so he can afford to keep flying @williambyron and I around on his plane,” Bowman wrote.

The 33-year-old also addressed speculation about his future, making it clear he remains focused on the 2027 season.

He wrote that he was “excited for 2027, even though the internet says I won’t be there?”

In July, Bowman announced that he would step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing after the 2027 season. The decision followed a one-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports.

Alex Bowman Looks Ahead to Final NASCAR Season in 2027

With his retirement approaching, Bowman promised fans more insight into his life and work over the next 12 months.

“I’m going to challenge myself to take you guys along for more of the ride for the next year. It’s no secret that I don’t enjoy social media. It’s tough to be me on it honestly, but I’ll do my best to give you guys some better insight into the next 365 days. No promises after that, though.”

Bowman also thanked crew chief Blake Harris, who will leave Hendrick Motorsports to join Trackhouse Racing.

“Ps been a lot of fun working with @dblakeharris even though you guys were mostly complete assholes to him. He’s gonna kick ass on his next deal, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

He ended the post with another candid remark: “Alrighty, that’s enough. I’m already in trouble for this post.”

Bowman has recorded eight NASCAR Cup Series victories, all with Hendrick Motorsports, and made several playoff appearances during his career. His longtime spotter, Kevin Hamlin, has also announced his departure from the No. 48 team after Homestead.

Bowman now has one full-time NASCAR season left before stepping away from competition after 2027. He will look to finish his Hendrick Motorsports career on a stronger note.