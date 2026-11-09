What Is Kyle Larson’s Net Worth in 2026? NASCAR Star’s Salary and Career Earnings

Kyle Larson has another NASCAR Cup Series championship to his name, and with it comes renewed attention on just how much the Hendrick Motorsports star has earned throughout his racing career.

Larson secured his third Cup Series title at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 8, adding to championships he won in 2021 and 2025. At 34, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet has established himself as one of NASCAR’s biggest stars, with a career that extends well beyond stock car racing.

His success has also made him one of the sport’s highest-paid drivers. Between his Hendrick Motorsports contract, race winnings, sponsorships and outside racing ventures, Larson has built a substantial fortune.

So, what is Kyle Larson’s net worth in 2026?

What Is Kyle Larson’s Net Worth in 2026?

Kyle Larson’s net worth is estimated at $30 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Other published estimates vary, with some placing his fortune between $12 million and $30 million.

The important distinction is that these are estimates, not verified financial disclosures. Larson has not publicly released a complete accounting of his assets, investments or career earnings.

Much of his wealth comes from his NASCAR career, particularly his time with Hendrick Motorsports, which began in 2021. That partnership has produced three Cup Series championships and helped make Larson one of the most recognizable drivers in American motorsports.

Larson also earns money away from NASCAR through endorsements and his involvement in dirt-track racing, including High Limit Racing, the sprint car series he co-founded.

How Much Does Kyle Larson Make at Hendrick Motorsports?

Larson’s annual salary is widely estimated at approximately $8 million, with some reports placing his total compensation between $8 million and $10 million when performance bonuses and other incentives are included.

Those figures have not been confirmed by Hendrick Motorsports, which does not publicly disclose the financial terms of Larson’s contract.

Larson signed a five-year extension in 2026 that keeps him with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2031 season. The agreement provides long-term stability for a partnership that has delivered remarkable results since his arrival.

His income also extends beyond his base salary. Race victories, championship bonuses and sponsorship agreements can add to a driver’s earnings, although Larson’s exact payouts have not been made public.

Kyle Larson’s Career Earnings and Endorsements

Larson’s career earnings are difficult to calculate precisely because NASCAR stopped publicly disclosing individual race winnings in 2016.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Larson has earned between $30 million and $40 million in on-track income throughout his career. That figure includes reported salary, race winnings and performance bonuses, rather than his current net worth.

His commercial relationships have included Chevrolet, HendrickCars.com, Valvoline and Oakley, among other brands. Larson also maintains an active dirt-racing schedule and has business interests connected to the sport.

His path to this point began long before his first Cup Series start in 2013. Larson became a full-time Cup driver with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014, earning Rookie of the Year honors before eventually joining Hendrick Motorsports.

In 2021, he won 10 Cup races and captured his first championship. Four years later, he added his second title before securing a third in 2026.

The financial details of Larson’s career may remain private, but his place among NASCAR’s most successful drivers is no longer up for debate. And with a Hendrick Motorsports contract extending through 2031, he has plenty of time to add to both his racing legacy and his earnings.