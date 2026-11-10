NASCAR legend Makes Brutal Leadership Admission as He Targets Top Management

Tony Stewart has delivered a blunt message about NASCAR’s leadership, saying he would fire the entire upper management team if he became commissioner for a day.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion believes the sport has moved too far away from its traditional fans and made its racing product difficult to understand.

In an interview with Sportico, Stewart questioned the decisions made by NASCAR executives and called for fresh leadership with a stronger understanding of the sport’s history.

He also admitted that even he struggles to follow some of the current rules and competition formats, despite spending years as a driver and team owner. Stewart believes NASCAR needs to reconnect with its original audience before more longtime fans turn away.

Tony Stewart Calls for Major NASCAR Leadership Changes

When Sportico asked Stewart what he would do if he controlled NASCAR for one day, he did not hesitate with his response.

“I would fire all of the upper management first day, right out of the gate. I do think there’s some great people up there, but I think there are a lot of hurdles that they have to cross.”

Stewart explained that NASCAR needs fresh voices at the top, particularly people who understand the sport’s history and relationship with its traditional audience.

He added that reconnecting with longtime fans should become a major priority because several changes have taken their attention away from the sport.

“I think there’s still a way to bring them back.”

The former NASCAR driver also acknowledged that some executives are trying to improve the sport but face obstacles within the organization.

“There’s people in upper management that are trying to make a difference. But, I sometimes feel, their ideas, they kinda get handcuffed and aren’t allowed to run with the ball like they should.”

Tony Stewart Questions NASCAR Rules and Competition Format

Stewart also raised concerns about the growing complexity of NASCAR’s rules, championship formats and competition structure.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner believes NASCAR has made its product difficult to follow, even for people who previously competed at the highest level.

“We’re kinda in this era now where they’ve got it so complicated, even for me, I’ve been out of it for two years and I don’t understand everything about it. So, if I can’t follow along as a former driver and owner, how do they expect the fans to follow along?”

He argued that NASCAR needs people who understand what made the sport popular while finding ways to present it to modern audiences.

“Getting the right people to have the right mindsets and make the right decisions to embrace what they love and the passion that they had for the sport. And, being able to translate that into modern times now.”

NASCAR has introduced several changes over the years, including adjustments to its championship format, stage racing, new race venues and expanded television and streaming coverage.

Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Frustration Dates Back Years

Stewart’s criticism of NASCAR leadership did not start with the Sportico interview. His frustration dates back to around 2013 or 2014, when he joined approximately 20 drivers from different teams and manufacturers for a meeting with NASCAR executives.

The drivers presented five suggestions they believed would improve the racing. However, Stewart said NASCAR dismissed their ideas, with executives arguing that the drivers’ observations did not match the organization’s data.

Stewart has previously described the meeting as a turning point that pushed him to consider leaving full-time NASCAR competition.

He retired from full-time Cup Series racing after the 2016 season and later co-owned Stewart-Haas Racing before selling his stake following the 2024 campaign.

Now 55, Stewart remains active in NHRA Top Fuel competition and has also made occasional NASCAR Truck Series appearances.

His latest comments arrive as NASCAR continues to face questions about its leadership, competition format and relationship with longtime fans. The Sportico interview clip circulated on social media with the caption, “Everyone is getting fired if Tony Stewart becomes NASCAR commissioner.”

Stewart has not indicated any plans to join NASCAR’s leadership. Instead, his comments make clear that he believes major changes at the top are needed to reconnect the sport with its traditional audience.