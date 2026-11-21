The Brooklyn Nets traded Michael Porter Jr.’s way out of Denver in 2025.

Now, an NBA analyst has proposed sending him back.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus outlined a November 20 trade proposal that would reunite Michael Porter Jr. with the Denver Nuggets.

In return, Brooklyn would acquire Christian Braun, who signed a five-year, $125 million extension, along with several players and draft picks.

The proposed deal would also send former Nets forward Cameron Johnson back to Brooklyn.

Porter has averaged 21.8 points this season, while Johnson has scored 11.8 per game in Denver.

Pincus believes both teams could benefit from reversing portions of their previous trade.

Nets Proposed to Land Christian Braun in Michael Porter Jr. Trade

Pincus outlined a complicated deal involving seven players, draft picks and cash considerations.

Brooklyn would receive Braun, Johnson, Zeke Nnaji and DaRon Holmes II.

The Nets would also acquire Cleveland’s 2031 first-round pick, Sacramento’s 2031 second-round pick and $6 million in cash.

Denver would receive Porter, Keon Ellis and Ben Saraf.

The teams would also create trade exceptions.

Pincus believes the deal could help Brooklyn build toward the future while giving Denver another proven scorer alongside Nikola Jokic.

Braun, 25, averages 12.6 points and 2.2 steals per game this season.

His contract carries an average annual salary of $25 million, giving Brooklyn a younger player under long-term team control.

The first-round pick could also prove valuable.

Cleveland’s roster could look considerably different by 2031, potentially increasing the selection’s value.

Meanwhile, Pincus projected that Brooklyn would retain nearly $36 million in salary-cap space next summer following the proposed trade.

The deal is hypothetical, with no indication that either team has discussed such an arrangement.

Michael Porter Jr. Trade Could Reunite Nuggets Championship Core

Porter helped Denver win its first NBA championship in 2023.

He spent seven seasons with the Nuggets before the team traded him and a 2032 first-round pick to Brooklyn for Johnson in July 2025.

Pincus believes Denver has missed his scoring.

“The Nuggets (7-5) miss him,” Pincus wrote.

Porter is shooting 37.6% from three-point range this season, compared with Johnson’s 34%.

The proposal also carries financial benefits for Denver.

Pincus calculated that the Nuggets would move $55.5 million in salary while acquiring $52.8 million, helping them escape the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron.

However, the trade couldn’t take place until December 15 because of Ellis’ signing restriction.

Brooklyn has already indicated a willingness to listen to offers.

As Heavy mentioned on Nov. 15, The Athletic’s Sam Amick identified Porter and Julius Randle as two veterans expected to attract interest before the February 11 trade deadline.

Porter is playing on a $40.8 million expiring contract.

Moving him could give Brooklyn another first-round pick and a younger building block.

But the Nets would have to decide whether Braun’s $125 million commitment is worth the cost.