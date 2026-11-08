Day’Ron Sharpe Makes Nets History

Day’Ron Sharpe made history in the Brooklyn Nets’ 124-121 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Sharpe led the team in assists with 13. Polymarket Hoops reported that his 13 assists are the most in a single game by a center in Nets franchise history. He was making the right play all night and getting his teammates easy shots despite the loss.

Day’Ron Sharpe: His Big Performance

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 07: Day’ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on November 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sharpe finished the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in 32 minutes. He was efficient from the floor, shooting 4/8 and 4/4 from the free-throw line. He was making the right reads all night. This is the type of performance that could keep him in the starting spot and earn more minutes, as the Nets have been trying to find the right lineup.

He showcased his vision, ability to rebound, and ability to get himself open in the paint. He played well as the screener on pick-and-rolls. Sharpe knows how to space the floor and not clog the paint. This is a performance that Brooklyn has needed from one of their bigs. Despite losing, Sharpe showed a lot of potential and was a bright spot.

Other Players That Played Well

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 07: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on November 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Michael Porter Jr. was the leading scorer on the Nets with 25 points. He also added nine rebounds. Sharpe shot efficiently overall, going 8/17, but made just three of his 11 three-point attempts. He has been a constant scorer for Brooklyn, but they have needed more than just him. Julius Randle had 19 points on 8/14 and made 1/2 from three. He and Porter have been a consistent scoring threat for the Nets but haven’t had enough help.

Nolan Traore has been a bright spot for this Nets team and has impressed this season. In this game, he finished with 19 points on 8/10 and made two of his four three-point attempts. He has given the Nets something to look forward to for the near future. Danny Wolfe got the start tonight and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Rookie Mikel Brown also showed up, scoring 18 and making three three-pointers in the game.

Nets Have Something to Look Forward to

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 07: Day’ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on November 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This game showed that the Nets have some good talent. Outside of Porter and Randle, the rest have not shown their best. They are a young team with a lot of potential for the future. They have good pieces everywhere that will be able to contribute to Brooklyn winning games.

This was a game that Brooklyn could have won. A few too many mistakes and missed shots. They have a bright future and will be a solid team soon. Sharpe showed how good he actually is with a triple-double and the most assists ever by a center in Nets franchise history. It was an impressive game that gave them something to build on going forward.