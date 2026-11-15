Hornets Have Big-Time Brandon Miller Injury Update Ahead of Clippers Game

The Charlotte Hornets are getting their leading scorer back.

Brandon Miller has been cleared to return for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing two games with an injury.

The 23-year-old forward was absent from the Hornets’ injury report, released Saturday, Nov. 14.

Miller had been sidelined with a right hip strain after leaving Charlotte’s Nov. 6 loss to the Boston Celtics with groin soreness.

His return comes as the Hornets try to steady themselves following a 4-8 start to the season. Charlotte has won just once in its past eight games.

The former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 10 appearances this season.

Brandon Miller to Return After Missing Two Games

Miller’s injury raised worries when he left the floor during the second quarter against Boston.

He scored eight points in 14 minutes before exiting. Charlotte went on to lose 119-80.

The injury subsequently kept Miller out of Monday’s 124-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Thursday’s 101-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

However, Charlotte coach Charles Lee had expressed optimism that Miller wouldn’t miss much time.

Now, the team has cleared him for Sunday’s 4:30 p.m. ET contest in Los Angeles.

CBS Sports reported Saturday that Miller’s absence from the injury report signals his expected return to the lineup.

The news means something given Charlotte’s commitment to its young star.

Miller signed a five-year, $209 million contract extension in October, making him a central part of the franchise’s plans.

His return gives Lee a proven scorer, though Charlotte still needs better efficiency from its offense.

Miller is shooting 35.6% from the field and 26% from three-point range this season.

Hornets Still Missing Two Key Players Against Clippers

While Miller’s status brings relief, Charlotte remains without two important players.

The Hornets announced Saturday that Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder will miss Sunday’s game.

Both are dealing with left hamstring strains.

Knueppel’s absence has been especially difficult for Charlotte.

The second-year forward missed the first eight games of the season before returning against Brooklyn on Nov. 4. He lasted fewer than six minutes before leaving with soreness in his left leg.

Charlotte subsequently announced that Knueppel would be reevaluated in four weeks.

Schroder has also missed time, leaving Lee without a veteran ball-handler.

Miller’s return should ease some of that burden.

Sion James started during Miller’s two-game absence and could move back to a reserve role with the forward available again.

The Hornets face the Clippers on Sunday before meeting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

At the moment, Charlotte has its leading scorer back. The next test is getting its offense moving with two other rotation players still sidelined.