Hornets Lose Brandon Miller Amid Mounting Injury Concerns After Kon Knueppel Setback

The Charlotte Hornets were already running short on healthy players. Friday night, they lost their leading scorer, too.

Brandon Miller was ruled out for the remainder of Charlotte’s game against the Boston Celtics with right groin soreness, adding another troubling development to an injury-plagued start to the season.

Miller exited during the second quarter at Spectrum Center after appearing to tweak something on the floor. He headed to the locker room with 7:14 remaining and did not return.

The Hornets confirmed his injury in an official announcement at 8:03 p.m. ET.

His departure came just two days after Kon Knueppel’s long-awaited season debut ended after fewer than six minutes, leaving coach Charles Lee with another difficult personnel problem.

Hornets Rule Out Brandon Miller With Groin Injury

Miller entered Friday averaging a team-leading 22 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through nine games.

The former No. 2 overall pick has carried much of Charlotte’s offensive burden this season, making his departure particularly concerning.

Miller left the game during the second quarter as Boston built a commanding lead.

The Hornets later confirmed that right groin soreness would prevent him from returning.

The team has not announced whether the injury will force him to miss additional games.

Charlotte entered Friday on a five-game losing streak following a promising 3-1 start.

Miller struggled in Wednesday’s 114-104 loss to Brooklyn, scoring 10 points on 2-for-15 shooting.

However, Lee praised his defensive commitment afterward, emphasizing Miller’s effort despite a difficult offensive performance.

His latest setback threatens to complicate Charlotte’s efforts to regain momentum.

Charles Lee Offers Concerning Kon Knueppel Injury Update

Miller’s exit followed another frustrating development involving Knueppel.

The former Duke standout missed Charlotte’s first eight games with a left hamstring strain before making his season debut Wednesday against Brooklyn.

His return lasted just 5 minutes and 51 seconds.

Knueppel experienced renewed discomfort in his left leg and did not return.

Charlotte subsequently ruled him out against Boston.

Before Friday’s game, Lee acknowledged that the Hornets were still gathering information about Knueppel’s condition.

“I’m actually looking forward to getting that answer soon, too,” Lee said, according to Hornets beat reporter Rod Boone.

Lee explained that the team’s performance staff needed additional time to determine an accurate recovery timetable.

“I think it’s gonna take a little bit of time,” Lee said.

The coach declined to classify Knueppel’s recovery as day to day or week to week.

The setback interrupts the momentum of a player who emerged as one of Charlotte’s most promising young talents last season.

Knueppel averaged 18.5 points while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range during his rookie campaign.

He also led the NBA with 273 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Face Mounting Injuries Amid Losing Streak

Charlotte’s injury problems extend well beyond Miller and Knueppel.

Before Friday’s game, the Hornets downgraded center Moussa Diabaté and veteran guard Dennis Schröder from questionable to out.

Diabaté is dealing with right quadriceps tendinopathy, while Schröder has left thigh soreness.

Grant Williams also remained sidelined with a right hamstring injury.

Those absences have forced Lee to rely more heavily on players such as Coby White, Grayson Allen and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Charlotte also recalled Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr. from the Greensboro Swarm earlier Friday, providing additional depth.

The Hornets entered the Celtics matchup at 3-6 after losing five consecutive games.

Miller’s injury now adds another question to an increasingly crowded list.

With Knueppel’s recovery timetable unresolved and several rotation players unavailable, Charlotte faces another difficult stretch trying to remain competitive.

For now, the immediate concern is whether Miller’s groin injury will cost him additional games.