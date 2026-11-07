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Hornets Lose Brandon Miller Amid Mounting Injury Concerns After Kon Knueppel Setback

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Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 04, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 114-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets were already running short on healthy players. Friday night, they lost their leading scorer, too.

Brandon Miller was ruled out for the remainder of Charlotte’s game against the Boston Celtics with right groin soreness, adding another troubling development to an injury-plagued start to the season.

Miller exited during the second quarter at Spectrum Center after appearing to tweak something on the floor. He headed to the locker room with 7:14 remaining and did not return.

The Hornets confirmed his injury in an official announcement at 8:03 p.m. ET.

His departure came just two days after Kon Knueppel’s long-awaited season debut ended after fewer than six minutes, leaving coach Charles Lee with another difficult personnel problem.

Hornets Rule Out Brandon Miller With Groin Injury

Charlotte Hornets v Boston Celtics
GettyBrandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets goes to the basket against Baylor Scheierman of the Boston Celtics during the second half of the preseason game at the TD Garden on October 14, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Miller entered Friday averaging a team-leading 22 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through nine games.

The former No. 2 overall pick has carried much of Charlotte’s offensive burden this season, making his departure particularly concerning.

Miller left the game during the second quarter as Boston built a commanding lead.

The Hornets later confirmed that right groin soreness would prevent him from returning.

The team has not announced whether the injury will force him to miss additional games.

Charlotte entered Friday on a five-game losing streak following a promising 3-1 start.

Miller struggled in Wednesday’s 114-104 loss to Brooklyn, scoring 10 points on 2-for-15 shooting.

However, Lee praised his defensive commitment afterward, emphasizing Miller’s effort despite a difficult offensive performance.

His latest setback threatens to complicate Charlotte’s efforts to regain momentum.

Charles Lee Offers Concerning Kon Knueppel Injury Update

Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks
GettyKon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2026 in New York City.

Miller’s exit followed another frustrating development involving Knueppel.

The former Duke standout missed Charlotte’s first eight games with a left hamstring strain before making his season debut Wednesday against Brooklyn.

His return lasted just 5 minutes and 51 seconds.

Knueppel experienced renewed discomfort in his left leg and did not return.

Charlotte subsequently ruled him out against Boston.

Before Friday’s game, Lee acknowledged that the Hornets were still gathering information about Knueppel’s condition.

“I’m actually looking forward to getting that answer soon, too,” Lee said, according to Hornets beat reporter Rod Boone.

Lee explained that the team’s performance staff needed additional time to determine an accurate recovery timetable.

“I think it’s gonna take a little bit of time,” Lee said.

The coach declined to classify Knueppel’s recovery as day to day or week to week.

The setback interrupts the momentum of a player who emerged as one of Charlotte’s most promising young talents last season.

Knueppel averaged 18.5 points while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range during his rookie campaign.

He also led the NBA with 273 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Face Mounting Injuries Amid Losing Streak

Charlotte’s injury problems extend well beyond Miller and Knueppel.

Before Friday’s game, the Hornets downgraded center Moussa Diabaté and veteran guard Dennis Schröder from questionable to out.

Diabaté is dealing with right quadriceps tendinopathy, while Schröder has left thigh soreness.

Grant Williams also remained sidelined with a right hamstring injury.

Those absences have forced Lee to rely more heavily on players such as Coby White, Grayson Allen and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Charlotte also recalled Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr. from the Greensboro Swarm earlier Friday, providing additional depth.

The Hornets entered the Celtics matchup at 3-6 after losing five consecutive games.

Miller’s injury now adds another question to an increasingly crowded list.

With Knueppel’s recovery timetable unresolved and several rotation players unavailable, Charlotte faces another difficult stretch trying to remain competitive.

For now, the immediate concern is whether Miller’s groin injury will cost him additional games.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Hornets Lose Brandon Miller Amid Mounting Injury Concerns After Kon Knueppel Setback

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