Hornets Naz Reid Trade Rumors Take Major Turn, ‘Very High’ Possibility Of Move

The Charlotte Hornets landed star big man Naz Reid this summer in a deal that sent LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and through the first few games of his tenure with the team, things haven’t been working out. After a spat with Hornets head coach Charles Lee, Reid has been mentioned as a trade candidate this season, and according to a new report, the possibility of the former Sixth Man of the Year getting moved is ‘very high.’

Reid is having the best statistical season of his career, averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists through 11 games with Charlotte so far, but the forward/center remains in trade rumors as his start with the Hornets hasn’t necessarily gone as planned.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of a five-year, $125 million contract, and per recent buzz, has been linked to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons as an ideal trade target for title-contending teams this season.

Hornets Naz Reid Trade Rumors Take Surprise Turn With ‘Very High’ Possibility Comments

Speaking on the latest episode of his show, Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski, who covered Reid in depth during the first few years of his career in Minnesota, believes there is a ‘very high’ possibility he is traded from the Hornets soon.

“The possibilities of Naz Reid getting traded again are very high,” he said.