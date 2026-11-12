Hornets Naz Reid Trade Rumors Take Major Turn, ‘Very High’ Possibility Of Move

The Charlotte Hornets landed star big man Naz Reid this summer in a deal that sent LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and through the first few games of his tenure with the team, things haven’t been working out. After a spat with Hornets head coach Charles Lee, Reid has been mentioned as a trade candidate this season, and according to a new report, the possibility of the former Sixth Man of the Year getting moved is ‘very high.’
Reid is having the best statistical season of his career, averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists through 11 games with Charlotte so far, but the forward/center remains in trade rumors as his start with the Hornets hasn’t necessarily gone as planned.
The 27-year-old is in the middle of a five-year, $125 million contract, and per recent buzz, has been linked to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons as an ideal trade target for title-contending teams this season.
Hornets Naz Reid Trade Rumors Take Surprise Turn With ‘Very High’ Possibility Comments
Speaking on the latest episode of his show, Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski, who covered Reid in depth during the first few years of his career in Minnesota, believes there is a ‘very high’ possibility he is traded from the Hornets soon.
“The possibilities of Naz Reid getting traded again are very high,” he said.
“This is a roster that I think is going to change over quite a bit over the next couple of years as the Hornets look for the right combination of people to really vault what they hope is contention. I think you can say that Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel are gonna be there. Beyond that, who knows?”
To start his career in Charlotte, Reid got into a spat with his coach, as the player was benched near the end of a recent game after not knowing the right play and because he ‘didn’t meet our standards in the first half,’ Lee told reporters after the incident.
Reid subsequently explained that he cleared the air with the coach, but amid his visible frustrations and the team’s struggles to begin the season, he has been named a player who could be traded at some point this year.
Despite his early drama with the Hornets, Reid remains one of the best potentially available bigs in the NBA. His stats are up, and while his contract could be a lot to stomach for teams interested in his services, as seen with the Timberwolves, Reid is the exact type of player who elevates the ceiling of his team, outside of his first 11 games with Charlotte so far.
The Hornets could look to move him for young players or draft assets, and though his exact trade status isn’t fully known, all the reports coming out of the Hornets organization are that Reid might be on the way out soon.
Two Trade Ideas For Lakers And Pistons To Add Charlotte’s Big Man In A Deal
Amid Reid’s uncertain future in Charlotte, Bleacher Report recently offered two different trade ideas that give the 27-year-old a change of scenery. One involves the Lakers and the other sees him go to the Pistons.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Naz Reid, Tidjane Salaün
Charlotte Hornets receive: Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, $23.3 million trade exception (Naz Reid), 2032 first-round pick swap, 2033 second-round pick
“The front office built around the Luka Dončić-Austin Reaves-Kessler trio as well as it could, but the Lakers’ lack of bench depth has already been exposed. If the Hornets were willing to take L.A.’s package for Reid, the Lakers would jump at the opportunity—even giving up two young prospects they value highly in Carr and Thiero,” Eric Pincus wrote on this Lakers trade proposal for Reid.
Detroit Pistons Receive: Naz Reid
Charlotte Hornets Receive: Ron Holland II, Detroit’s 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), Detroit’s 2029 first-round pick (top-four protection), $23.3 million trade exception (Naz Reid)
Chicago Bulls Receive: Kevin Huerter* (into room exception), 2029 second-round pick (most favorable of DET, MIL and NYK, via DET), Detroit’s 2030 second-round pick, $3 million cash (via Charlotte)
“Detroit doesn’t have to wait on a larger sample with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson to know it needs another long-term forward. John Collins is an imperfect, temporary answer,” Dan Favale discussed on this Reid trade idea sending him to Detroit. “Reid is a more permanent solution. He is in the heart of his prime at 27 years old. His contract has him under team control through 2028-29 at less than 15 percent of the salary cap.”
For now, Reid remains with the Hornets, but as time goes on, the trade rumors have only grown. He will likely be a top target as the deadline approaches, as Charlotte could net a ton of assets if moving him is what the front office decides is best.
Hornets Naz Reid Trade Rumors Take Major Turn, ‘Very High’ Possibility Of Move