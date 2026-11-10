Naz Reid Comments on Viral Rift With Hornets HC Charles Lee

Charlotte Hornets big man Naz Reid commented on a recent incident with Hornets head coach Charles Lee that went viral.

Reid and Lee got into it during a road game against the Detroit Pistons on October 28 in a game where Reid was benched for the second half of the game.

Now, Reid is speaking out about the incident.

Naz Reid Says No Issue With Coach Charles Lee

Per Hornets reporter Rod Boone, Reid said that he is putting the incident with coach Lee behind him. He believes that both men are just ultra-competitive and so those sorts of things can happen, but he wants to move past it now.

“When you’re super competitive, that type of stuff happens. It’s how you respond. We gotta be able to take those moments and be accountable so we can move on to the next situation to focus on. So me and coach, we’ve been fine since then. You see us talk a lot on the floor… I’m not really too worried about that,” Reid said (via HoopsRumors).

Will Naz Reid Stay in Charlotte?

The Hornets acquired Reid in a package of players and draft picks from the Minnesota Timberwolves for former franchise player LaMelo Ball in the offseason.

So far, the fit hasn’t exactly been seamless, as Reid and coach Lee obviously had their early-season clash, but the team in general has struggled with a disappointing 4-7 record.

That’s led to some speculation that Reid could be moved, with NBA pundit Bill Simmons believing that a trade could happen.

To his credit, Reid is actually putting up career-best numbers so far, as he’s averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Hornets, which are all above his career averages.

Plus, he’s starting every game for the Hornets after being a sixth man with the Timberwolves.

So, we’ll see what ultimately happens with Reid and if he is going to stay in Charlotte for the long haul or get rerouted to another team.

It’s worth noting that Reid is playing in the second year of a five-year, $125 million deal, so he makes big money for Charlotte.