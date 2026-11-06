Hornets Deliver More Bad News on Kon Knueppel Ahead of Celtics Game

The Charlotte Hornets finally got Kon Knueppel back Wednesday night. Less than 24 hours later, they received more bad news about their second-year sharpshooter.

Charlotte ruled out Knueppel for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center, confirming another setback after his long-awaited season debut lasted less than six minutes.

The Hornets listed Knueppel with a left hamstring strain in Thursday’s official injury report, the same designation that sidelined him for the first eight games of the season.

The latest development leaves Charlotte facing more uncertainty surrounding one of its most important young players.

Hornets Rule Out Kon Knueppel Against Celtics

The Hornets confirmed Knueppel’s absence Thursday through their official public relations account.

Charlotte also ruled out Grant Williams because of a right hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Moussa Diabate is questionable with right quadriceps tendinopathy, while Dennis Schroder is questionable because of left thigh soreness.

The announcement comes one day after Knueppel’s return against the Brooklyn Nets ended abruptly.

The former Duke standout started Wednesday’s game but played only 5 minutes, 51 seconds before leaving with discomfort in his left leg.

With 6:09 remaining in the first quarter, Knueppel lost control of his dribble and appeared to experience discomfort as he moved toward the basket.

He subsequently headed to the locker room and never returned.

Charlotte initially described the problem as left leg soreness.

Knueppel finished with three points and two turnovers in the Hornets’ 114-104 loss.

Knueppel’s Comeback Takes Another Troubling Turn

The setback is especially frustrating considering how long Knueppel waited to make his season debut.

The 21-year-old missed training camp, the preseason and Charlotte’s first eight regular-season games while recovering from a left hamstring strain.

Wednesday was supposed to mark the beginning of his return to the Hornets’ rotation.

Instead, the comeback lasted less than one quarter.

Following the loss to Brooklyn, coach Charles Lee said the team needed additional time to evaluate Knueppel.

“No, I don’t have an update yet,” Lee said afterward.

The Hornets’ subsequent injury report confirmed that Knueppel would not be available against Boston.

However, Charlotte has not announced a timetable for his return or confirmed whether Wednesday’s setback represents a new injury or an aggravation of the previous strain.

Knueppel’s absence is particularly significant after his remarkable rookie campaign.

The fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season.

He also made 273 three-pointers, establishing an NBA rookie record while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.

What’s Next for Charlotte Without Kon Knueppel?

Charlotte enters Friday’s matchup against Boston looking to end a five-game losing streak.

The Hornets opened the season with three victories in their first four games but have struggled to maintain their early momentum.

Knueppel’s perimeter shooting was expected to help an offense adjusting to life without LaMelo Ball, who was traded to Minnesota during the offseason.

Instead, Brandon Miller and Charlotte’s remaining perimeter players must continue carrying the offensive burden.

The Hornets also face additional rotation questions with Williams sidelined and two other players listed as questionable.

Friday’s NBA Cup matchup tips off at 7 p.m. Eastern at Spectrum Center.

For Knueppel, the priority remains getting healthy enough to contribute consistently.

Charlotte waited eight games for his first appearance of the season.

After a comeback that lasted less than six minutes, the Hornets are once again waiting for their young sharpshooter to return.