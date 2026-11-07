How Long is Kon Knueppel Out? Injury Return Timeline After New Hornets Injury

Kon Knueppel’s 2026-27 NBA season hasn’t gotten off to a great start.

He missed the first eight games with injury, but then he returned earlier this week.

That return didn’t last long.

Knueppel exited after 5 minutes and 48 seconds.

After dealing with a left hamstring injury from the offseason, Knueppel appeared to aggravate that same spot on his body.

Now, the Hornets are again playing without him.

How Long is Kon Knueppel Out?

Knueppel’s return timeline isn’t yet determined, but Hornets head coach Charles Lee did provide an update on Friday night before the game.

Lee said, “I think it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Lee continued: “I’m actually looking forward to getting that answer soon, too. Talking to the performance staff, we’re just gathering all the information we can right now. I think it’s going to take a little bit of time so that we can make sure we give the correct timeline for Kon, for the media, for our team.”

Hornets beat writer Rod Boone is anticipating a Knueppel absence of more than a week.

Charles Lee said “it’s going to take a little bit of time” to gather all the information from the #Hornets performance staff before he has an idea of how long Kon Knueppel will be out. He wouldn’t say it was day-to-day or week-to-week yet. Sounds like it’s going to be more than just a few days or even a week before Knueppel is able to go. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 6, 2026

Why Isn’t Kon Knueppel Playing?

Knueppel’s left hamstring is hurt again.

He was listed as out for the first eight games with a left hamstring strain, and after exiting early in his season debut, the NBA’s official injury report again lists Knueppel with a left hamstring strain as the reason for his Friday night absence.

It sounds like Knueppel re-aggravated the same thing that had kept him out of action.

Now, Hornets fans are just hoping he can heal up and stay healthy whenever he returns.