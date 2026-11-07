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How Long is Kon Knueppel Out? Injury Return Timeline After New Hornets Injury

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Kon Knueppel
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Kon Knueppel’s 2026-27 NBA season hasn’t gotten off to a great start.

He missed the first eight games with injury, but then he returned earlier this week.

That return didn’t last long.

Knueppel exited after 5 minutes and 48 seconds.

After dealing with a left hamstring injury from the offseason, Knueppel appeared to aggravate that same spot on his body.

Now, the Hornets are again playing without him.

How Long is Kon Knueppel Out?

Dallas Mavericks v Charlotte Hornets
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 03: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Knueppel’s return timeline isn’t yet determined, but Hornets head coach Charles Lee did provide an update on Friday night before the game.

Lee said, “I think it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Lee continued: “I’m actually looking forward to getting that answer soon, too. Talking to the performance staff, we’re just gathering all the information we can right now. I think it’s going to take a little bit of time so that we can make sure we give the correct timeline for Kon, for the media, for our team.”

Hornets beat writer Rod Boone is anticipating a Knueppel absence of more than a week.

Why Isn’t Kon Knueppel Playing?

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 02: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets walks off the court after defeating the Phoenix Suns during their game at Spectrum Center on April 02, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Knueppel’s left hamstring is hurt again.

He was listed as out for the first eight games with a left hamstring strain, and after exiting early in his season debut, the NBA’s official injury report again lists Knueppel with a left hamstring strain as the reason for his Friday night absence.

It sounds like Knueppel re-aggravated the same thing that had kept him out of action.

Now, Hornets fans are just hoping he can heal up and stay healthy whenever he returns.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Long is Kon Knueppel Out? Injury Return Timeline After New Hornets Injury

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