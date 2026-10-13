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New Hornets Go-to Superstar Gets Candid On LaMelo Ball Trade

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the third quarter of a preseason game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 12, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets now have a new superstar after trading away LaMelo Ball. He talked about the franchise’s former cornerstone and his newfound responsibility on SiriusXM NBA Radio. 

According to Hornets star Brandon Miller, who is expected to be the team’s new go-to star, the trade is hard to accept at first, and he understands the business side of the deal. 

LaMelo Ball Is A Brother For Brandon Miller

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 31: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts with teammate Lamelo Ball #1 during the first half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center on December 31, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

For Miller, Ball will always be a brother to him after playing together as teammates for three seasons. 

“Definitely a tough moment, but we also have to realize the business side of the NBA,” Miller said. “I think I always preach, I always be a brother away from home to LaMelo, Miles, Mark, even the previous guys, PJ. It keeps going.”

“I’ve always been a little brother away from home to them, always one phone call away. So just having that bond where you can – it’s not just always, ‘Oh, we have to talk because we’re on the same team.’ He’s my actual brother. You know, I believe in him and believe in what he does every day. And I support his career.”

Last July, the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a blockbuster four-team trade to acquire star point guard Ball and shooting guard Josh Green from the Hornets in exchange for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round draft pick, three future first-round pick swaps slated for 2028, 2029, and 2030, and three future second-round selections in 2029, 2032, and 2033. 

The complex deal also folded in a separate multi-team transaction that sent Minnesota forward Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets, ultimately netting the Hornets a massive $40.8 million trade exception, the largest in NBA history.

With Ball dealt alongside Miles Bridges moving on, the keys to Charlotte’s offense now rest with Miller and young guard Kon Knueppel

While Miller previously thrived both with and without Ball on the floor, he will now absorb a much heavier primary playmaking and scoring load.

Miller is projected to sign a massive rookie contract extension potentially exceeding $200 million over five years, mirroring recent high-tier extensions across the league.

Brandon Miller Shrugs Off Injury Concerns Ahead Of New NBA Season

Brandon Miller
GettyCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller is “still projected” to get an extension that could exceed $200 million over five years, says Marck Stein and Jake Fischer of the Stein Line.

Miller is considered healthy after recovering from left shoulder surgery in May 2026 and missing a preseason game due to a minor shin contusion.

Miller underwent surgery on May 7 to address left shoulder instability. He is now cleared for full-contact activities ahead of training camp and is expected to be ready for the regular season’s opening night.

He only missed the October 6 preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets after suffering a shin contusion during practice, which was handled as a precautionary measure.

Miller will be sharing the offensive load with Knueppel, Reid, and Coby White, who is seen as the team’s new starting point guard after trading Ball. 

The Hornets are looking to build on their spirited play-in tournament run last season, where they reached the second game but lost to the eventual No. 8 seed Orlando Magic.

Now, they get to do it with Miller and Knueppel leading the way. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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New Hornets Go-to Superstar Gets Candid On LaMelo Ball Trade

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