On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages.

The Cavaliers and Pacers are both 1-1, with the winner inching closer to qualifying for the knockout rounds.

It’s also their first matchup of the season. The Cavaliers will look to extend their winning streak against the Pacers to five games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report vs. Indiana Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers released their injury report on Thursday, ahead of their matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Five players have been ruled out, while one player has been listed as questionable.

Evan Mobley remains sidelined with a sprained left great toe. He could be out for around a week and has already missed the last four games. The Cavs went 2-2 in that span.

Jaylon Tyson will miss his third straight game due to a right ankle injury. He already missed time early this season because of the same injury, though the Cavs have called it an injury management issue.

Khalifa Diop has yet to make his NBA debut as he recovers from a left knee injury. Diop is inching closer since he was recently assigned to the G League for conditioning. He could provide an impact immediately due to Mobley’s absence.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin is still dealing with a lower back injury and has not played this season. Ernest Udeh Jr. is inactive and is playing in the G League as part of his two-way deal.

As for Peyton Watson, he is questionable because of a lower back contusion. Watson has missed two of his last three games. He will be evaluated before tip-off and could be upgraded to available or downgraded to out.

Cavaliers This Season

After making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time without LeBron James in 1992, the Cleveland Cavaliers entered the season with high hopes.

However, the Cavaliers have struggled with consistency. They are currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference standings at 8-8. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and are just 2-5 on the road this season.

Donovan Mitchell is leading the team in scoring, averaging 24.8 points per game. James Harden is the top playmaker, while Jarrett Allen is their best rebounder.

As a team, the Cavaliers have a potent offense, averaging 118.3 points per game, which is fourth in the NBA.

However, their defense is just abysmal. They allow the 22nd most points per game this season.