Cavaliers’ Anticipated Starting Lineup for Season-Opener vs. 76ers

After appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025-26, the Cleveland Cavaliers pursued roster upgrades. The goal is an NBA championship.

While parting ways with familiar names, the Cavaliers also added to an already stacked starting lineup. After a long restricted free-agent process, Cleveland traded for breakout forward Peyton Watson. He may be the final piece the Cavaliers need to reach the Finals.

Let’s take a look at a highly anticipated Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup for Thursday’s season opener against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

PG, James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for veteran guard James Harden mid-season in 2025-26. After a full offseason to prepare with the team, Harden committed to the Cavaliers long-term. The two sides agreed on a three-year, $97 million deal.

Adding Harden was an instant success: Cleveland went on to finish 19-7 in regular-season games the former MVP appeared in.

The postseason was another story, while Harden struggled with turnovers (4.7 per game).

With a new contract, James Harden will be the playmaker Kenny Atkinson relies on moving forward.

SG, Donovan Mitchell

As reliable as it gets, Donovan Mitchell looks to keep the momentum he created in an impressive 2025-26 season. Through 70 games, Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. This was good enough for the 30-year-old to earn All-NBA Second Team honors.

Mitchell is locked down with the Cavaliers long-term, signing a four-year, $273 million contract extension this offseason.

He’s the captain of this Cleveland team, mixing an all-around game that makes him one of the best at his position.

SF, Peyton Watson

The newest addition to this starting lineup, Peyton Watson will look to leave injuries behind on a brand-new team.

The Denver Nuggets couldn’t avoid the NBA’s second apron while also keeping Watson. As a result, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for the 24-year-old and signed him to a four-year, $88 million contract.

Cavaliers fans should monitor Watson’s health this season. Although he broke out with career highs in points (14.6), rebounds (4.9), and assists (2.1) last season, he appeared in just 54 games for the Nuggets.

Watson also missed the entire Nuggets playoff run while battling ongoing hamstring issues.

PF, Evan Mobley

In an all-around improving season for the Cavaliers in 2026-27, Evan Mobley was unable to make another leap forward after his 2024-25 campaign.

This could be because of James Harden’s addition, but Mobley still brings the defensive presence that earned him Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Mobley will play with a chip on his shoulder after being a popular name in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Cleveland has high expectations that this roster will start clicking with more time to build chemistry.

Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, in the top spot, are Cleveland’s highest-paid players this season.

C, Jarrett Allen

Entering the season, Jarrett Allen is already battling injuries. Right patellar tendinopathy (jumper’s knee) has him listed as questionable for Thursday’s season opener. He is still expected to play.

Allen is an undersized center, but he makes his presence known on defense. Mobley and Allen have a built-in chemistry, having played together over the past five seasons. His offensive role may decrease with the addition of Peyton Watson, but this Kenny Atkinson-led franchise will rely heavily on him.

The lingering knee injury will be something to monitor heading into the 2026-27 season.