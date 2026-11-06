NBA Insider Predicts Jamal Murray Nuggets Trade This Season

The Denver Nuggets could require making huge changes to the roster to find a path to NBA Championship contention. Popular point guard Jamal Murray was named by insider Zach Lowe as the person most likely to get traded this season. Denver entered the season with hopes of title contention since they still have three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and strong talent in the starting lineup.

Lackluster games so far have exposed the Nuggets as a middle of the pack team, similar to last season’s issues. Lowe revealed that Murray is the name he expects to get traded unless things improve:

“I said Jamal Murray (is a surprising name who can get traded this season) just because if this team isn’t good, I think something is gonna crack here. If they’re a run-of-the-mill team, I’m not closing the door on anything.”

One positive for Denver is that a few top West teams have already been hit with injuries to impact their respective seasons. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are now forecasted to win fewer games than they did entering the season due to injuries to top stars.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, the West is still top heavy enough to see them falling behind. The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have looked good as realistic contenders this season. Denver badly needs to get things together or risk falling behind for another disappointing year.

Why Trading Jamal Murray Could Make Sense

The Nuggets have invested too much money into the current roster and have little flexibility. A strange offseason saw Denver losing Peyton Watson and signing DeMar DeRozan as the only major new addition to the roster.

Names like Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon are making noteworthy money with few teams wanting to take on that salary on risky players. Gordon’s health woes and Braun’s limited upside have made them both tougher contracts to easily trade.

Trading Murray for multiple players and picks would give them more depth to help improve that massive flaw. Jokic splits time with Murray running the offense to see Denver less reliant on a traditional point guard than most teams. Adding a better passing guard could also help Cameron Johnson and other shooters get more open looks.

Why Trading Jamal Murray Could Backfire

Denver witnessed the greatest success in franchise history coming in the 2020s during the Jokic and Murray era. Trading away an all-time great franchise player who helped win a title for the Nuggets and is beloved by the fan base could easily backfire.

Fans will be livid if Denver gets eliminated in the first or second round again after sacrificing a beloved player. Teams who need a point guard, like the Miami Heat, are limited in what they can offer to see it impossible to get another superstar back to pair with Jokic.

This could put Jokic’s future in doubt if the Nuggets trade his greatest teammate and somehow get worse for the second half of the season. Jokic’s contract expires soon and he can easily leave in free agency if he’s unhappy. Denver is in a tough spot with no easy solutions to the problem.