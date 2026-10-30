Denver Nuggets Announce Cameron Johnson Injury Update Before Suns Game

The Denver Nuggets have an encouraging development on Cameron Johnson as they prepare to face the Phoenix Suns.

Johnson is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain on Denver’s injury report for Friday, October 30. That represents progress after the forward missed three consecutive games following his injury in the season opener.

There is also a more encouraging indication beyond the official designation: NBA.com’s fantasy news feed reports that Johnson is expected to play Friday. His availability still needs to be confirmed, but Denver has reason to anticipate a return.

The Nuggets and Suns are scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern. For a Denver team with several other players on the injury report, getting Johnson back would address one opening in a depleted perimeter rotation.

Is Cam Johnson Playing Against the Suns?

Johnson’s questionable designation leaves the door open for him to play against Phoenix. It does not, by itself, confirm that he has been cleared.

He injured his right ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 22 and has not played since. His absence has covered games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans again.

Before Wednesday’s meeting with the Pelicans, Johnson was initially listed as doubtful before being ruled out. Moving to questionable for Phoenix is a step forward in that progression.

The distinction is useful here. Johnson’s previous designation pointed toward another absence. This one gives Denver a more realistic opportunity to get him back, with the subsequent report that he is expected to play adding to that optimism.

Neither the designation nor that expectation establishes how many minutes he would play. The injury report supplied no information about a minutes restriction.

Nuggets Still Face Multiple Absences Against Phoenix

Johnson’s potential return would not resolve every availability issue for Denver.

The same report lists Spencer Jones as out with bilateral hamstring injury management and Julian Strawther as out with a left knee sprain. Alpha Diallo is doubtful, with a right wrist sprain and personal reasons listed.

That makes Johnson’s status more consequential than an isolated entry on the injury report. Denver is weighing his return while other options on the wing remain unavailable or uncertain.

A return would also change the playing-time picture. NBA.com’s fantasy update identifies Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins as players who would have fewer minutes available if Johnson takes the floor.

That would give Denver another established shooting option while allowing the Nuggets to redistribute minutes they have needed to cover during his absence. It would not require every injured player to return for the rotation to gain some flexibility.

For now, Denver has a better outlook on Johnson than it did entering its previous game. The remaining question is whether that progress translates into his first appearance since opening night.