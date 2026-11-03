The Denver Nuggets made a decision on DaRon Holmes’ rookie-scale deal on Monday, November 3.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets are planning to move forward without Holmes beyond the 2026-2027 NBA season, unless they strike a new deal in free agency next summer.

“The Denver Nuggets declined their rookie scale team option on DaRon Holmes worth $5.55 million for the 2027-28 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Holmes was the 22nd pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Holmes will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027,” Scotto reported on X.

Denver Nuggets Make Critical Decision On 24-Year-Old Forward

Holmes entered the NBA after a run at Dayton in NCAA.

During the 2024 NBA Draft, Holmes was called on as the No. 22 pick. He entered the pros after 102 games at Dayton. As a full-time starter across three years, Holmes averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Although he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets traded for his draft rights. In 2025-2026, Holmes appeared in just 25 games for the Nuggets after missing his true rookie season due to an injury.

Seeing the court for 8.4 minutes per game, Holmes shot 50.8% from the field and knocked down 44.4% of his threes.

As a rookie, Holmes posted averages of 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.4 minutes of action.

In addition to playing with the primary roster, Holmes had runs in the NBA G League with the Nuggets’ affiliate in Grand Rapids.

During the Tip-Off Tournament, Holmes appeared in 13 games. He posted averages of 20.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. In nine regular-season games, he maintained those averages with a slight bump in rebounds (8.3 RPG).

So far this season, Holmes has appeared in just two games, seeing the court for 2.5 minutes per game. This year, Holmes is collecting $3.3 million. He misses the chance to pick up the final $5.5 million on his four-year deal.