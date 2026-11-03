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Denver Nuggets Make Critical Decision On 24-Year-Old Forward

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Denver Nuggets Media Day
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DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 28: DaRon Holmes II #14 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a photo during media day at Ball Arena on September 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets made a decision on DaRon Holmes’ rookie-scale deal on Monday, November 3.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets are planning to move forward without Holmes beyond the 2026-2027 NBA season, unless they strike a new deal in free agency next summer.

“The Denver Nuggets declined their rookie scale team option on DaRon Holmes worth $5.55 million for the 2027-28 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Holmes was the 22nd pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Holmes will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027,” Scotto reported on X.

Denver Nuggets Make Critical Decision On 24-Year-Old Forward

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GettyDenver Nuggets’ guard #24 Jalen Pickett fights for the ball with Denver Nuggets’ forward #14 DaRon Holmes II during the NBA Preseason game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2024. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images)

Holmes entered the NBA after a run at Dayton in NCAA.

During the 2024 NBA Draft, Holmes was called on as the No. 22 pick. He entered the pros after 102 games at Dayton. As a full-time starter across three years, Holmes averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Although he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets traded for his draft rights. In 2025-2026, Holmes appeared in just 25 games for the Nuggets after missing his true rookie season due to an injury.

Seeing the court for 8.4 minutes per game, Holmes shot 50.8% from the field and knocked down 44.4% of his threes.

As a rookie, Holmes posted averages of 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.4 minutes of action.

Denver Nuggets Media Day
GettyDENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 28: DaRon Holmes II #14 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during media day at Ball Arena on September 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In addition to playing with the primary roster, Holmes had runs in the NBA G League with the Nuggets’ affiliate in Grand Rapids.

During the Tip-Off Tournament, Holmes appeared in 13 games. He posted averages of 20.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. In nine regular-season games, he maintained those averages with a slight bump in rebounds (8.3 RPG).

So far this season, Holmes has appeared in just two games, seeing the court for 2.5 minutes per game. This year, Holmes is collecting $3.3 million. He misses the chance to pick up the final $5.5 million on his four-year deal.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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