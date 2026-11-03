David Adelman ‘Embarrassed’ After Nuggets Loss to Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman said he was “embarrassed” after Denver lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets lost 118-110 at home at Ball Arena on Monday night to the Trail Blazers, dropping Denver’s record this season to 3-3.

Afterwards, coach Adelman said he was “embarrassed” by the team’s effort in the game, particularly on the glass, as Portland outrebounded Denver 53 to 37.

David Adelman Unhappy With Nuggets in Loss to Trail Blazers

Speaking to reporters after the game, Adelman couldn’t help but reveal his frustration with his team’s compete level against Portland.

“Adelman was ’embarrassed’ by DEN’s effort in the 50/50 rebs tonight. He acknowledged Clingan’s 9 OREB, but pointed out that they had lots of smaller guys crashing too, and the other half occurred because of those mistakes. Ultimately, DEN got their ‘ass kicked’ in that category,” per Nuggets reporter Brendan Vogt.

David Adelman’s Job Could Be in Jeopardy

Given Denver’s mediocre start to the season, the calls for Adelman to lose his job are coming in from Nuggets fans, who are getting tired of seeing their team look sluggish and unprepared, especially at home, where they are just 1-2 this season.

The Nuggets have one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA, so there is no way that the team’s ownership group is happy about the product that the team is putting out on the floor at the moment, as Denver’s performances have just been unacceptable for a veteran-laden squad with as many highly paid players as they have on the roster.

While it is still obviously very early in the season, Nuggets fans have questioned Adelman’s hiring ever since he was promoted to head coach following the team’s late-season firing of former head coach Mike Malone two years ago.

Anytime you have Nikola Jokic on your roster, anything less than an NBA Championship is seen as a disappointment. For many Nuggets fans out there, until the team goes and makes the decision to fire Adelman and bring in someone else to lead the team, they’re going to feel that their team isn’t going to win this year.