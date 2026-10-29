DeMar DeRozan Explains What Coming Off Nuggets Bench Is Like

Denver Nuggets veteran DeMar DeRozan spoke about what it’s like to come off the bench for the first time since his rookie season.

DeRozan signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract with the Nuggets this offseason, getting the opportunity to chase a ring in his age-37 season, but it came with a caveat: for the first time since 2009-10, he is coming off the bench.

Given that Derozan had started 1,252 times in 1,264 career games before this season, coming off the bench has no doubt been an adjustment for him. But so far, DeRozan is thriving in his new digs.

DeMar DeRozan Describes What Coming Off Nuggets Bench Is Like

Speaking to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, DeRozan explained what it feels like coming off the bench for the first time since he was an NBA rookie.

“I’m just feeling it out. The guys have been great, bringing me along. I’m just trying to catch on as fast as I can and understand everything, understand how I can help, especially coming into the game, reading the flow of the game. I’m just trying to make an impact on the game,” DeRozan said.

Even though he’s coming off the bench now, getting the chance to play with Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray has made the adjustment coming off the pine easier for DeRozan.

“Those guys create so much attention. They make it easier on me. I try to do the same thing when I have the ball. Anything they do makes my job easier and vice versa. Whenever I’m in the game with those guys, I’m just trying to make everything on the floor as simple as possible. It’s going to continue to get better. It’s tough to find that rhythm that we had during training camp. Now, we’re kind of all over the place trying to figure it out on the go,” DeRozan said.

DeMar DeRozan’s Bench Stats for Nuggets So Far

This season, DeRozan is averaging 13 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in four games coming off Denver’s bench, averaging 26.5 minutes per game, as the Nuggets have begun the new season 2-2.