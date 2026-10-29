NBA Announces Nikola Jokic History After Nuggets vs Pelicans Game

The Denver Nuggets improved to 2-2 on Wednesday night (October 28), thanks to a strong performance from the star center, Nikola Jokic.

As the Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, Jokic continued to climb a historical ladder in the NBA. The league congratulated the versatile center with a social media announcement.

“Congrats to Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets for becoming the second player to reach 200 triple-doubles!” the NBA’s official X account wrote.

Jokic surpassed Oscar Robertson a while back to secure his spot at No. 2 on the list. Robertson finished his career with 181 triple-doubles.

With Jokic becoming the second player in NBA history to get to 200, he’s got just Russell Westbrook in front of him.

Considering Jokic is still producing at a high level this deep into his career, the Nuggets’ center has a strong shot at surpassing Westbrook soon enough.

Nikola Jokic’s NBA Season So Far

Leading up to Wednesday’s action, Jokic appeared in three games.

Over that stretch, the veteran center produced averages of 22.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Against the Pelicans, the veteran center checked in for 34 minutes. He shot 8-for-13 from the field and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe to put up 21 points. Jokic also came down with 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

Just last season, Jokic averaged a triple-double over 65 games with 27.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, and 10.7 APG.

After taking care of business against the Pelicans on Wednesday night, Jokic will get another chance to improve his status on the triple-double leaderboard on Friday, with a game against the Phoenix Suns.