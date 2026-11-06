Nuggets Face Unwelcome Nikola Jokic Development Involving Stephen Curry

The Denver Nuggets are now facing the possibility of watching the Golden State Warriors pursue Nikola Jokic next summer. At least, that is the scenario NBA insider Jake Fischer says Golden State is preparing for as the franchise considers another major roster move.

According to Fischer, the Warriors believe they could have enough financial flexibility to pursue a superstar in 2027. With Stephen Curry still leading the franchise, Golden State apparently views Jokic as one potential target should his situation in Denver unexpectedly change.

“The Warriors are one of those teams out there that are looking around and rubbing their fingers together and thinking, ‘Are we sure Jokic isn’t gonna become available next summer?'” Fischer reported Thursday on Deals and Dunks.

That possibility presents an uncomfortable question for Denver, even if there is currently no indication Jokic wants to leave.

Warriors Have Their Eyes on Nikola Jokic’s Contract Situation

Jokic remains under contract for this season, with a player option worth approximately $62.8 million for 2027-28. He has also delayed signing a long-term extension, leaving rival organizations with an opportunity to monitor his future.

However, there is an important distinction between a player becoming available and another franchise hoping he becomes available. Fischer did not report that Jokic requested a trade or that Denver intends to move him. Instead, his comments suggest Golden State is positioning itself to take advantage if an unexpected opportunity emerges.

“They still think that they will be able to attract, whether it be a trade or on the open market, someone big next summer,” Fischer added.

Pairing Jokic with Curry would create one of basketball’s most fascinating offensive combinations. Both players possess exceptional court vision, and their ability to manipulate defenses could make virtually every possession difficult to defend.

For Denver, however, that hypothetical partnership is precisely why maintaining its relationship with Jokic remains so important.

Nikola Jokic Has Already Made His Feelings About Denver Clear

The encouraging news for Nuggets fans is that Jokic has repeatedly expressed his desire to finish his career in Denver.

During September’s media day, the three-time MVP reiterated his intention to sign a new deal next summer. Waiting also offers significant financial benefits, with a potential five-year agreement valued around $350 million.

That creates a much different picture than the suggestion that Jokic is preparing to leave. Denver already knows what losing its franchise cornerstone would mean. Jokic helped deliver the organization’s first NBA championship in 2023 and remains the foundation of its championship ambitions.

Golden State can certainly dream about adding another superstar alongside Curry. However, the Nuggets still control an important advantage in this situation: Jokic has publicly identified Denver as the place he wants to remain.

The Warriors’ interest may create headlines, but Denver’s challenge is making sure that commitment never changes. Either way, the idea of Curry and Jokic on the same team is fascinating.