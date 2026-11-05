Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Statement on Nuggets Rookies After Win vs. Raptors

The Denver Nuggets were back in the win column on Wednesday after beating the visiting Toronto Raptors at the Ball Arena.

The Nuggets didn’t squander a double-digit lead this time around, dominating the Raptors in the second half to earn the easy 128-109 win.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 32 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals on 13-for-19 shooting from the field.

Six more Nuggets players scored in double digits, with rookie forward Bryce Hopkins scoring 18 points off the bench.

Nikola Jokic Sends Message to Denver Nuggets Rookies

With DeMar DeRozan being a late scratch against his former team, the Denver Nuggets turned to Bryce Hopkins for production off the bench.

Hopkins finished with a career-high 18 points and added four rebounds and two steals on 6-for-7 shooting. He has followed in the footsteps of fellow rookie, Trevon Brazile, who has been a revelation for the Nuggets this season.

Speaking to reporters during his postgame media availability, Nikola Jokic delivered a strong message about two of their rookies, Hopkins and Brazile.

“To be honest, I think whoever steps up in his role, I think Bryce, when he played, I think he played really good basketball, professional basketball,” Jokic said. “He’s playing basketball, and I really believe in him. I think he can help us a lot. And T.B., the same thing. I think we have rookies that are not the rookies, and they are there playing the right way. They want to impact the game in the right way.”

Brazile had his breakout game in the first week of the NBA season against the New Orleans Pelicans. He sparked the Nuggets in their first win of the season, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in Denver’s 141-135 overtime win.

The Nuggets acquired Brazile in a 2026 draft-day trade with the San Antonio Spurs, while Hopkins was drafted 49th overall. Both players were second-round picks and spent a combined 10 seasons of college basketball.

Nikola Jokic Calms Growing Tension With Fans

After getting booed by the Ball Arena crowd early in the season, Nikola Jokic had a strong message for fans. Jokic urged those who booed the players to stop supporting the Nuggets since they are not welcome anymore.

However, the three-time MVP calmed the growing tension after their win over the Toronto Raptors with a heartfelt message to their fans.

“Thank you, guys, for staying,” Jokic said via Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports. “It was a pleasure playing in front of you guys. I love you guys.”

The Nuggets can’t really afford to have tension around Jokic right now since he could opt out of his contract and become the biggest free agent of the offseason.