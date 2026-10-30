Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Delivers Humbling Warning to Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

Speaking in a conversation shared by Forty Media, Gordon encouraged Lendeborg to remain committed through difficult stretches. He described a league filled with players capable of challenging anyone’s perception of himself. The advice carried weight because Gordon included his own experience rather than simply lecturing a rookie.

“As far as, like, your NBA journey, just stay with it,” Gordon said. “There’s some freaks in this league, you know what I mean? Like real monsters in this league.”

Aaron Gordon Explains What Denver Taught Him

That is the reality behind the warning. Players arrive with accomplishments and confidence earned at previous levels. The challenge is discovering where their strengths fit when the competition becomes deeper and the responsibilities change.

“This sh** will humble you,” Gordon said. “I thought I was the No. 1 option in Orlando, not really. Got to Denver, took a couple of steps back, won a championship, improved my game now.”

For Nuggets fans, that sequence captures something important about Gordon’s value. Taking a smaller offensive role did not mean he had less to offer. It created a different path for his abilities to influence winning.

His description also challenges an assumption about player development. Progress is often measured through more shots, more possessions and a scoring average. Gordon’s experience suggests growth can involve accepting fewer opportunities while becoming more effective within a team.

That distinction matters for a rookie trying to establish himself. A player can interpret a limited assignment as an insult or treat it as an opportunity to earn trust. Gordon’s advice points toward understanding the assignment before demanding something larger.

The championship reference gives the conversation substance. Gordon is describing an adjustment that helped produce the result every contender is chasing. His assessment does not require pretending that every player should follow a career path.

Gordon Encourages Warriors’ Lendeborg to Keep His Foundation

Instead, the lesson concerns flexibility. NBA success can require reassessing an identity that previously brought recognition. Gordon acknowledged doing that himself, making the advice more personal than a request to work hard.

He then encouraged Lendeborg to retain the qualities that helped him reach this point. The league might challenge his expectations, but Gordon did not suggest abandoning the foundation behind his opportunity. His closing words emphasized bringing those lessons into the stage.

“Know this league is going to humble you,” Gordon said. “Just always bring that sh**, what you learned from, like, your moms, what you learned from the job, bring that, bring that. That’s why the Warriors picked you.”

That balance is what makes the exchange valuable. Gordon warned the rookie about adversity while reinforcing his reasons for belonging. For Denver supporters, it offered a reminder that embracing the right role can become a strength.