Warriors Proposed To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For All-Defensive Wing And Big Man

The Golden State Warriors are facing several major injury concerns, specifically to Kristaps Porzingis, but amid the breakout of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and the continued success of franchise centerpiece Stephen Curry, perhaps making one final trade to compete for a title over the next few years would be in the best interest of the team.

If that is the case, and Golden State decides taking one last risk is in the cards, one player in particular could be available, as Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans has been a long-time Warriors trade target and, per new rumors, could wind up playing in the Bay Area, should the team make a push for the former All-Defensive wing.

The Pelicans have remained firm on a trade asking price for Jones, but unlike another suitor like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors have the necessary assets to potentially get a deal done soon.

Warriors Herb Jones Trade Proposal

Though there has been a bit of back-and-forth reporting on Jones’ trade status, multiple NBA insiders have reported that New Orleans remains firm on the asking price of two first-round picks.

With that, writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Siddhant Gupta offered up a new Warriors trade proposal that fits the Pelicans’ price, matches salaries, and gives Golden State another big man to replace Porzingis.

Here’s the trade idea:

Golden State Warriors Receive: Herb Jones, Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

“A trade of this nature could be transformative for the Golden State Warriors. Although the team is struggling to assert itself at the moment, it is worth acknowledging that they are without three starters. But if they were to add two starting-caliber players at this juncture, there is no telling how much more competitive they could be,” Gupta wrote.

“Herb Jones’ acquisition could have major implications for the Warriors’ wing depth. Even though Jones has struggled to assert himself as a scoring threat this season, the 28-year-old’s reputation as an elite wing defender cannot be ignored.”

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Jones is averaging just 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists this season, but Pelicans head coach Jamahl Mosley hasn’t been playing him amid the chaos of the team, and with a record-low trade value right now, this could be the perfect time for the Warriors to pounce on a trade idea like this one.

Additionally, giving up Porzingis wouldn’t be difficult for Golden State. They’d likely just have to wait until he returns healthy and convince New Orleans he could become a contributor. Even more so, getting back Missi in this proposal would be huge, as though his numbers don’t jump off the page, he’s one of the best-valued young bigs in the league, still on his rookie-scale contract.

Giving up the picks wouldn’t be too tough, as it would just mean the Warriors are going all-in on what they have now. Still, for a trade package like this to get Jones and Missi, it’s one for the front office to seriously consider if it’s on the table.

“With Kristaps Porzingis’ $20.0 million contract on the way out, Golden State creates more than enough cap space to absorb the incoming contracts of Herb Jones ($14.9 million) and Yves Missi ($3.5 million),” Gupta added about the financial implications of this Warriors trade proposal. “Since they would be shedding approximately $1.6 million in this scenario, the Dubs would benefit from the added cap flexibility.”

What Is Happening With Kristaps Porzingis?

As of now, Porzingis is still not playing, as he remains out indefinitely, still sidelined with the lingering effects of the POTS illness he picked up a few seasons ago.

Reporting on Porzingis over the past few weeks has been strange, as the Warriors’ big man hasn’t been with the team for a majority of the season, and his future remains extremely uncertain in the Bay Area.

But as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, the Warriors are potentially exploring Porzingis trades amid his health concerns.

“Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who is now seriously contemplating his future in basketball as he deals with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), sources tell ESPN,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million extension with the team in June, but only $3 million of the $20 million in the second season is guaranteed, essentially making it an expiring contract. The front office strategically designed the extension without a raise between the two seasons, keeping him immediately trade-eligible instead of needing to wait until mid-December,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote in subsequent reporting.

Golden State is also not set to void his contract, so for the time being, the team is still hopeful he can return at some point.

Still, amid Porzingis’ absence, he remains a mystery as to when he’ll return healthy, if at all.

He is the biggest question mark for the team going forward, but as Charania reported, the Warriors are exploring trade options. If he can help them net a package of Jones and Missi, that would be ideal.

But for now, until any new reports about Porzingis emerge, he will continue to be sidelined indefinitely as he continues to recover from the health issue that has impacted his playing status for the past three years.