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Golden State Warriors Guard Makes Strong Yaxel Lendeborg Statement

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Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a basket against the LA Clippers during the second half at Chase Center on November 01, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to four games after beating the LA Clippers at the Chase Center.

Yaxel Lendeborg bounced back from the “worst game of his career” against the Los Angeles Lakers to score a career-high 37 points in the Warriors’ 124-112 win.

Lendeborg went 13-for-19 from the field and made six 3-point shots. He also added four rebounds, six assists and a steal as he continues his stellar start to his NBA career.

Yaxel Lendeborg Praised by Golden State Warriors Guard

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg injury
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

With Steph Curry and Draymond Green ruled out due to rest, Yaxel Lendeborg stepped into the spotlight alongside De’Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski against the LA Clippers.

Melton had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Podziemski added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Williams also scored 17 points off the bench.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Melton was asked about his thoughts on Lendeborg’s career night, and he had nothing but praise for the rookie.

“I mean, he just be going out there playing,” Melton said. “So, like that’s what we love about him. He don’t even know what he be doing. Sometimes he just be hooping.”

Yaxel Lendeborg
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Melton added that he was impressed by Lendeborg from the get-go, starting with their offseason workouts and continuing into the regular season. He also mentioned Draymond Green as a positive influence on the rookie despite a shaky start to their relationship.

“Draymond got on him about just being aggressive 24/7,” Melton said. “So, we just need that Yax no matter what.”

Lendeborg wasn’t as aggressive on Friday against the Lakers. He was in foul trouble and scored just six points. Sunday’s performance was a big night, but it’s still early in the season to get comfortable.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors?

De'Anthony Melton
GettyDe’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Chase Center on January 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After their win on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors improved to 4-3 for the season. They recovered from losing their first three games and turned it around to win the next four.

The Warriors are two games into their six-game homestand. They host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, followed by the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

Based on how they are performing and their next opponents, the Warriors have a chance to further extend their win streak.

But after the homestand, they embark on a rough five-game road trip, which includes visits to Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Guard Makes Strong Yaxel Lendeborg Statement

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