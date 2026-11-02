Steph Curry Sends Heartfelt Message to Valkyries, Gabby Williams After Title Win

On Saturday, the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals to win their first championship.

Gabby Williams scored 30 points to lead the Valkyries to a 68-63 win. She scored 28 points in the second half as Golden State took home the title in just their second season in the WNBA.

Williams was named WNBA Finals MVP for her efforts. She averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Steph Curry Sends Message to Valkyries and Gabby Williams

Several Golden State Warriors players were in attendance for Game 7, including Draymond Green, Will Richard and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Steph Curry was not at the Ballhalla, but he took the time to send a message to the Golden State Valkyries and Gabby Williams on Instagram.

“Another one for the Bay! Congrats to the entire @valkyries squad and @gabbywilliams on WNBA Finals MVP! Big time!” Curry wrote.

The Valkyries added another banner inside the Chase Center, joining four from the Curry-led Warriors dynasty in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Warriors Honor Valkyries Before LA Clippers Game

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors continued their six-game homestand by welcoming the LA Clippers to the Chase Center.

The Warriors began the homestand with a 25-point comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Steph Curry’s 31 points.

In between the first and second quarters, the Warriors honored the Valkyries for winning the WNBA championship.

The entire Valkyries squad came out with the WNBA championship trophy as fans inside the arena cheered for them.

Gabby Williams Compared to Steph Curry

Speaking to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle, Warriors legend Chris Mullin compared Gabby Williams to Steph Curry following her performance in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals.

“It was, without comparing, Steph-esque,” Mullin said. “Made those three threes in a row, and then just started — just took over. I mean, it’s the most points ever, in playoff history in the second half, 28 points. And they needed all of ’em. I mean, superstar performance, in the clutch. So, pretty amazing.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was also in awe of Williams’ Game 7 performance. He called it “amazing” to see Williams and the Valkyries show grit in the most important game of their lives.

By winning the WNBA championship in their second season, the Valkyries became the fastest expansion franchise to win a title since 1967, when the Super Bowl era started.