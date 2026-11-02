Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Compares Gabby Williams To Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg compared Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams to Stephen Curry after Williams delivered a historic, Curry-esque Game 7 performance to lead the Valkyries to the WNBA championship against the Atlanta Dream.

Following Williams’ 30-point performance, including 28 points in the second half, to clinch the WNBA title, Lendeborg remarked on how her movement, shot-making, and clutch takeover mirrored Curry’s iconic playoff explosions.

She finished with 30 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks, and 4-of-8 from 3-point range in 38 minutes to lead the Valkyries to win the WNBA Finals MVP award.

“It was awesome. She looked just like Steph Curry in my opinion,” Lendeborg said. “That last game, it was like, first half I think she had 6 points, then you come out second half and you just score, like what, 20+ points right away. Like three back-to-back threes. It was awesome seeing it, and like, it got me going.”

“It felt like I was in the game with her, so I mean, it was awesome to be able to see that. I’m a big Valkyries fan as soon as I got drafted here. I’ve been to as many games as I could. It’s a very fun and inspiring environment, kind of basketball that they play. So, I mean, next year I’m gonna be right there first game, front and center. So, I’m very excited to see them do it again.”

Yaxel Joins Gabby Williams In Celebrating Valkyries’ WNBA Championship Win

Williams shared a celebratory moment on the court with Lendeborg after winning the WNBA title.

Williams brought the WNBA championship trophy over to Lendeborg so he could get a closer look, and the two posed for photos together.

Aside from Yaxel, Williams also earned massive praise from Golden State legends Steph Curry and Chris Mullin.

Lendeborg’s praise came after he put up 37 points in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, leading the Warriors that played without Curry and Draymond Green.

His 37 points marked the most points scored by a Warriors rookie in a single game since Stephen Curry dropped 42 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 14, 2010.

Furthermore, by securing his second 30-point game in just his first seven professional appearances, Lendeborg joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only rookies in Warriors history to achieve that feat so quickly.

Yaxel Lendeborg Wants To Develop His Stepback 3-point Shot

Yaxel Lendeborg revealed he would like to develop his stepback 3-pointer to open up his offensive game even more.

“I tried it a couple times at Michigan. I think I remember my 1st time actually making it was against Maryland,” he said. “We were down, I just tried it because I made a couple 3’s and after, it’s like I get decent amount of space, I’m already taller, so it kind of gives me an advantage. I just started practicing it randomly. I don’t really get much reps of it, but I try it out before the game. If it goes in, it goes in. If not, I tried. I’m going to try to make that my signature eventually.”

Adding that to his offensive arsenal gives Lendeborg another option to score especially when defenses zero in on him.

For now, his high floor as a 24-year-old rookie is giving the Warriors hope that they can compete this season.