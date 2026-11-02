Warriors’ Steve Kerr Drops Strong Yaxel Lendeborg Statement After 37-Point Night

Head coach Steve Kerr loved what he saw from Yaxel Lendeborg on Sunday, and he thinks it’s only the beginning. The Golden State Warriors rookie scored 37 points in a 124-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, and Kerr said there is still a lot he has to learn.

“He’s playing this way and he really doesn’t know the NBA game yet… He’s going to get a lot better,” Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Kerr: Lendeborg Is Still Learning

Lendeborg shot 13-of-19 from the field and made six three-pointers. He also had six assists in only his seventh NBA game.

Kerr said the game still moves quickly for the rookie, but his talent covers it. “He’s so skilled and so talented that he’s making all kinds of plays out there,” he said. Kerr expects Lendeborg to improve as he learns to read defensive patterns, handle double teams and understand pick-and-roll situations. He also has defensive growth ahead of him.

The night was a first for Lendeborg. He played 112 career college games and scored 30 points only once. His 37 is well past that.

Golden State Warriors Did It Without Their Stars

The performance mattered because of who was missing. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green rested on the front end of a back-to-back, and the Warriors still scored 124 points.

Kerr gave Lendeborg credit for that. “It changes everything,” he said, per Nitish Singh of ClutchPoints. “You see on a night like tonight without Steph, you know, we score 124 points and Yax is the main reason that we’re with, you know, high power.”

He admitted the shooting surprised him. “We knew he was a good shooter. When he came in to work out for us [in June], you could see the skill. But I didn’t expect what I saw tonight,” Kerr said, per ESPN.

Supporting Cast Steps Up

Lendeborg got help. De’Anthony Melton scored 21 points, and Brandin Podziemski and Brandon Williams each added 17. Rui Hachimura led the Clippers with 24 points as Los Angeles lost its fifth straight game.

Golden State Warriors on a Roll

The Warriors have now won four in a row and are 4-3 on the season, after an 0-3 start. They now know they can win without Curry, with a rookie who keeps raising the bar.