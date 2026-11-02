Steve Kerr Praises ‘Fan Favorite’ Warriors Guard After Win vs. Clippers

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors beat the LA Clippers at the Chase Center to extend their winning streak to four games.

The Warriors overcame the absence of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, among others, to hand the Clippers their fifth loss of the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way for the Warriors in their 124-112 win, scoring a career-high 37 points. De’Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Brandon Williams also played key roles in Golden State’s fourth win of the season.

Steve Kerr Praises ‘Fan Favorite’ Warriors Guard

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr answered plenty of questions about his team’s win and performance.

One of the questions asked was about Brandon Williams and his impact on Golden State’s offense. Williams finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists against the LA Clippers.

“Brandon’s speed, I mean, he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite,” Kerr said. “You can hear the crowd, how excited they are when he blows by someone and gets to the rim.”

It’s not the first time Kerr has praised Williams for his speed. He raved about the guard in the preseason and compared him to Leandro Barbosa, who is considered one of the fastest players of his generation and was nicknamed “The Blur.”

Williams was coming off a career year with the Dallas Mavericks, choosing to join the Warriors on a non-guaranteed contract. However, he earned it in training camp and the preseason due to his game-changing speed.

Brandon Williams on His Role

In an exclusive postgame interview with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, Brandon Williams was asked about his role with the Golden State Warriors as a backup point guard.

Steve Kerr put him in that position after earning it in the preseason. He discussed how his pace and quickness give Golden State a different look whenever he’s on the court.

“That’s my job. Come onto the floor, come into the game off the bench and just change the level of pace, change the game,” Williams said. “All of us, me, Will (Richard), Gui (Santos), when he was in the first half, Melt. All of us trying to come in, just try to change the pace as much as we can.”

The Warriors are going to be in good hands whenever Steph Curry sits out a game to give his right knee a rest.